Al-Shabaab Commander And Suspected U.S. Resident Captured In US-Somali Raid

In conjunction with Somali forces, U.S. armed forces captured an al-Shabaab commander, Abdirazaq Husain Tahliil alias Ina Alool Gee, in Somalia on Sunday. Although not a U.S. citizen, Tahil was a suspected legal U.S. resident from approximately 2006 to 2009. From what officials have stated, he traveled to Somalia and is accused of “facilitating the use of improvised explosive devices in Somalia.”

Officials stated to CNN that Somali security forces conducted the raid in Gilcayo, Somalia, and U.S armed forces accompanied them in what was called an “advise and assist mission.” At this time, the Somali government is keeping Tahil in custody while military officials investigate the individual’s U.S. residency and background.

The U.S government has not made an official statement, nor have Somali government officials commented on Tahliil’s apprehension. U.S. military officials directed any further questions to the Somali government for comment.

It is estimated that 50 to 100 U.S. Special Operations have been aiding Somali forces in trying to stop al-Shabaab in similar advise-and-assist missions.

Who is the terror group al-Shabaab?

In a press release on March 18, 2008, the U.S. government designated al-Shabaab as a foreign terrorist organization. The group is an Islamic extremist group that relies heavily on violence and intimidation in order to gain control in Somalia. Al-Shabaab is one of the larger of al Qaeda’s affiliates. In fact, former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden helped fund al-Shabaab. Many leaders and fighters of al-Shabaab trained with al Qaeda and fought in Afghanistan.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for many terrorist attacks throughout Somalia. Similar to Isis, the group is known to behead any members of the opposition publically. Members of the terrorist group have also taken part in numerous suicide bombings, destroying structures and injuring and killing people throughout Somalia. Al-Shabaab fighters have taken part in shootings, even killing several deputy district administrators.

According to Homeland Security, al-Shabaab is known under many names.

“aka al-Shabab, aka Shabaab, aka the Youth, aka Mujahidin al-Shabaab Movement, aka Mujahideen Youth Movement, aka Mujahidin Youth Movement, aka MYM, aka Harakat Shabab al-Mujahidin, aka Hizbul Shabaab, aka Hisb’ul Shabaab, aka al-Shabaab al-Islamiya, aka Youth Wing, aka al Shabaab al-Islaam, aka al-Shabaab al-Jihaad, aka the Unity of Islamic Youth.”

[Featured Image by Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Images]