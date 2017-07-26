Melania ‘Scoffs’ At Breast Implants Question: Diet, Exercise Tips First Lady Uses To Lose Weight [Photos]

Certain photos of First Lady Melania Trump show off her toned muscles, either advertently or inadvertently. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania’s arm muscles could be seen as she braced herself while getting out of an SUV. And again on Tuesday evening, when Melania and President Donald Trump returned from Ohio, as seen below, Melania’s deltoid muscles were on full display as she waved in the sleeveless pink dress she wore when returning from the “Make America Great Again Rally.”

Although President Trump reportedly doesn’t believe in exercise and thinks that working out might cause people to die younger — even Pope Francis poked fun at what Melania must be feeding her husband. Melania reportedly believes in practicing certain habits to keep in shape.

According to E! News, when Melania was holed up in Trump Tower, she would practice certain habits that kept her thin without thinking about exercise too much. That meant wearing ankle weights around the penthouse apartment, an exercise habit that produced a daily light workout that could help her burn calories simply whenever she walked around. The publication notes that in the past, Melania turned to playing tennis and practicing Pilates to keep in shape. However, with Melania’s newfound fame as first lady, chances are Melania won’t be dropping in on a public Pilates class anytime soon.

According to Refinery29, Melania spoke of not calling her eating habits a “diet” per se, but spoke of eating healthy items like a morning smoothie each day that’s loaded with vitamins and not many more ingredients. Melania also spoke of eating a “bit of oatmeal” and having juice.

“Well, in the morning, every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it — it’s very healthy…but today I had a bit of oatmeal and juice.”

The healthy way of eating gives Melania more energy, she stated, even if she doesn’t have one specific go-to snack. Melania mentioned eating plenty of fruits but not depriving herself of a little chocolate in her diet, since Melania believes the body needs chocolate.

“It’s not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy. I don’t have a particular snack I always eat. If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate, because I think your body needs that, too.”

As for her skin regimen, Melania touted using a natural “oxygen cream,” plenty of which can be found on Amazon with some rave reviews.

“I take vitamins and use a moisturizer that’s an oxygen cream. Everything is natural. It’s A, C, and E, and I mix them together. It’s so important to care for your skin — inside and out from morning to night (especially in the night!). You need to take makeup off and moisturize!”

According to GQ, Melania is “against Botox” and “against injections.” Melania also scoffed when the writer asked Melania if she had undergone a breast augmentation. However, according to Melania’s biographer, Bojan Pozar, author of Melania Trump – The Inside Story: The Potential First Lady, Bojan raises the question of the doctor he allegedly believes may have performed breast implant surgery on Melania. Yet, Melania told GQ that she “didn’t make any changes” when it came to the GQ writer’s breast augmentation questions. Instead, Melania claims she is growing older gracefully, like her mother.

“I didn’t make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn’t do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

