Evelyn Lozada On ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Return, ‘I Don’t Want To Disappoint Anybody’

Evelyn Lozada has returned to Vh1’s Basketball Wives for a brand new season and has opened up to E! News about a major reason for returning to the series — to prove that she is a changed woman. Since her last appearance on the show, Evelyn Lozada has been working on controlling her anger and not engaging in confrontations. In earlier seasons, the reality star was known and made famous for her violent outbursts.

After taking a couple of seasons off to focus on her family and other business opportunities including her OWN docu-series, Livin’ Lozada, the Basketball Wives alum said she was hesitant to return because she was scared cast members were expecting her to react poorly to situations.

“People are going to want me to do certain things because they want to prove to the world that I’m still the same person… I really don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I will say that this season was the most challenging out of all seasons.”

Evelyn said her overall goal is to have a harmonious relationship with her cast mates and she believes viewers will see her accomplish that this season. Lozada said,”We don’t have to call each other b****** and h*** every five minutes…” and that the women on the show can “do better” coexist with one another and respect each other even if they have differences.

In the season premiere, the Inner Circle author was confronted by both of her co-stars, Tami Roman and Jackie Christie during a ’70s-themed party. The ladies alternated moments with Evelyn to discuss her actions both online and in interviews from years ago, according to E! Online.

“[Tami] had cursed me out and I was trying to communicate… Seasons ago, that could’ve been very very ugly. I wanted to do the show again. Everything doesn’t need to be an argument.”

Will Evelyn Lozada’s Fiance, Carl Crawford, Appear On Basketball Wives?

Evelyn Lozada got engaged in 2013 to four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, Carl Crawford. However, there are no plans for a televised wedding, so viewers will miss Evelyn and Carl exchange vows.

Evelyn said her Crawford has no official social media accounts because he is a very private person. According to Starcasm, in 2016, Carl Crawford retired after 15 seasons. Lozada said Carl Crawford is very supportive but does not want to be on Basketball Wives.

Evelyn added that if she does get married, Basketball Wives viewers and her fans will know about it several months after the ceremony occurred. Evelyn and Carl Crawford share one child together, a son named Leo Crawford.

” I don’t broadcast that part of my life because I’ve learned my lesson.”

Evelyn said this is the first season in which she feels like one cast member hit below the belt and viewers will be able to see her reaction to this. In the episode, Jackie Christie accused Evelyn of wanting to be a “sister wife” to her and her husband Doug, and called her daughter, Shaniece, a “build-a-wh**.”

“This is probably the first season where I feel like… that one cast member went way below the belt.”

Regardless of the television shows feuds and confrontations, Evelyn said she is super grateful that her long-time friend and co-star, Shaunie O’Neal, invited her back to hit VH1’s hit series.

Members of Evelyn’s family were cautious of her return to Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada said she feels she has a sense of loyalty to the franchise.

“Nobody understands. I am connected to this show. I’m emotionally connected. I was the first person that Shaunie called to do the show.”

Evelyn maintains her connection to the franchise and desire to see Basketball Wives evolve to another level.

