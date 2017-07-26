Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Swirl: Is He Ruining Her Career?

Is Kim Kardashian better off without Kanye West?

According to a new report, the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly threatening her rapper husband with divorce and accusing him of “killing” her career.

On July 26, an insider told Radar Online that Kim Kardashian has become “horrified” by the fact that the world has reportedly stopped “keeping up” with her every move and feels that her husband is to blame for the public’s alleged lack of interest. As the source explained, Kim Kardashian is allegedly starting to realize that she may be more marketable without Kanye West and the controversy that frequently follows the rapper.

In addition to his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, which Kim Kardashian tied herself into last year, Kanye West is allegedly feuding with celebrity power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce, as well. He’s also supposedly not working and Kim Kardashian may not be willing to stay in their marriage much longer.

As the outlet explained, the Season 13 ratings for Keeping Up With the Kardashians reportedly saw a dramatic decrease months ago, despite the shocking documentation of the moments that followed Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris and Kanye West’s breakdown and hospitalization weeks later.

The insider went on to reveal that Kim Kardashian was allegedly convinced that things between her and her fanbase haven’t been the same since West’s breakdown in November of last year, and she’s reportedly blaming the rapper for everything.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June of 2013 and tied the knot in May of 2014. One year later, in December of 2015, their second child, son Saint West, was born.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced tons of rumors in regard to their potential plans for divorce, they have not yet split and have not commented on the latest round of reports.

Kim Kardashian and her family, including her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are expected to resume filming on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the series’ upcoming 14th season in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images]