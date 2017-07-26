Johnny Depp Mental Health Allegations: Star Demands Claims Be Struck From Lawsuit

Johnny Depp continues to be embroiled in an intense lawsuit with his former management team TMG, who the actor claims mismanaged his finances over years and by so doing resulted in troublesome financial circumstances. To be more exact, Depp states that he is now $40 million in debt and links his current situation to brothers Joel and Robert Mandel of TMG.

The Mandels have however counter-sued the actor and have thereby drawn attention to his supposed extravagant spending and “psychological issues” they claim Johnny Depp suffers from. Additionally the brothers state that they warned Depp to curb his spending out of fear that this financial hardship would result.

As the Toronto Sun relays, Johnny Depp is now attempting to have allegations of a “compulsive spending disorder” and “psychological issues” struck from the record and the lawsuit.

Earlier in the month, the judge overseeing the dispute did regard TMG’s claims about Johnny Depp’s spending as having “no relevance” to the case. Now it seems that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is seeking to clear a couple more accusations from the record, as aforementioned.

Files obtained by the Mail Online reveal Depp’s legal team’s commentary on the strategy of TMG. Mainly that the executives of TMG are using the lawsuit to “viciously attack” Depp by revealing the star’s spending to the public in a 28-page response to the actor’s fraud suit against them. Johnny’s team also insists that “inflammatory material” added about his spending and mental stability are a “a vehicle for distracting from the main issues of the case.”

A spokesperson for TMG and the Mandel’s spoke out about the attempts by Depp to clear the allegations against him and the star’s persistence in keeping any background information out of the suit.

“Johnny Depp is doing everything possible to prevent the truth from coming out. The claims against TMG are fictitious and he knows it,” a spokesperson for the management group stated.

Johnny Depp has endured one tumultuous year since Amber Heard filed for divorce a year ago and also alleged the actor was abusive towards her. After a bitter and lengthy divorce battle the two finally were forced into an agreement in January, yet Depp has continued to be in the press for the said ongoing financial issues and legal disputes. Despite the personal drama in the life of the star, Johnny Depp is reportedly still focusing on his career and has a number of films lined up to star in this year and beyond.

