‘The Flash’ Season 4: Trailer, Release Date And Tom Felton’s Departure

Season 4 of The Flash will return this fall without Tom Felton’s Julian, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. The upcoming season has a release date of October 10, 2017, and the show airs on Tuesday on the CW network. A new comic-con trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

Julian Albert was a reluctant member of Team Flash as a consequence of Flashpoint, and he became Barry’s nemesis. Julian eventually developed a romance with Caitlin Snow, which ended when she turned into Killer Frost. Julian created a cure, which Killer Frost refused to take while she took the time to find out who she is as a person.

While Tom Felton was a great addition to the cast, some fans felt that Julian’s arc had run its course concerning his relationship with Caitlin. Furthermore, Julian’s skill set may not necessarily be an asset to bring Barry Allen back from the speed force. Tom Felton does not appear in the trailer for The Flash Season 4 and will not return for a guest starring role either. The fourth season will begin with a six-month time jump with Barry Allen still trapped in the speed force.

In the trailer, Iris narrates how she is coping without Barry Allen and accepts he is not coming back. Iris also takes Barry’s second name and seems to assume a leadership role in his absence.

The trailer also teases new villains and Barry Allen’s return to Central City. Caitlin seemed to return to her old self, which suggested she might have taken the cure to suppress the Killer Frost alter ego. Season 4 of The Flash will be the first without a speedster villain.

Some fans suggest that the Samurai in the trailer demanding Barry’s presence is Baron Katana. There are also many new cast members that will make the upcoming season refreshing and exciting.

The Thinker is the main villain in Season 4 of The Flash, and he will be played by Neil Sandilands. The Thinker’s assistant, the Mechanic, will be played by Kim Engelbrecht. Danny Trejo will join The Flash as the bounty hunter, Breacher, who is Gyspy’s father. Elongated Man is also expected to join Team Flash, and Peek-a-Boo returns to take on Barry.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]