Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Liam Hemsworth As Things Get Competitive At ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus gushed over her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and showed her love for the actor on her ears as things continue to heat up during the blind audition stages of The Voice.

Shortly after Miley’s new co-coach, Jennifer Hudson revealed that things are already getting competitive at The Voice after filming for Season 13 began last month, Cyrus appears to be making it clear that one place she’s not in a tug of war is at home with boyfriend Liam.

Miley posted a sweet message to her Instagram account on July 25 that confirmed she’s happy at home with Hemsworth right now. The two reconciled last year despite initially calling off their engagement in 2013.

Cyrus posted a snap of herself playing guitar alongside the caption, “Seems all I can do… is write songs about YOU…” with heart and musical emojis.

Though she didn’t mention her boyfriend by name, she was wearing earrings that spelled out the word, “Liam,” which got fans believing her gushing photo caption was aimed at her boyfriend.

“Liam in your ears,” @sahar.amiri7 commented on the photo after seeing the singer’s earrings, while @danhidalgo9 wrote alongside the snap, “The LIAM earrings.”

“I don’t know what the world would do without Liam and Miley,” @alliesmith95 added.

Miley’s sweet tribute to Hemsworth comes shortly after she recently confirmed that her latest hit, “Malibu,” was inspired by the Australian actor.

Ms. Cyrus told Billboard earlier this year that she actually wrote the song about Liam while she was in the back of an Uber on the way to a taping of The Voice during Season 11 in 2016.

The singer described the track – her first single release since she dropped “Adore You” in 2013 – as being about “finding a new love with an old love” and the “new freedom” that comes with a reconciled romance.

But, while Cyrus is making it pretty clear that she is happy and settled in her relationship with Hemsworth, the same can’t be said for how things are going at The Voice as she gears up for another round of shows.

Jennifer Hudson revealed earlier this week that even though Season 13 isn’t set to debut on NBC until September, the coaches are already getting seriously competitive on set and have been keeping a close eye on one another to work out their game tactics.

After calling being on the NBC show “a game” she wants to win, Hudson told Hollywood Outbreak this week that she’s been watching Miley and their fellow coaches, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, and she certainly isn’t afraid to take her competition down.

“You’ve gotta strategize, like, ‘Ok, what’s Blake over here doing? What’s Adam doing?'” she said about she’s doing all she can to work out their strategies as the coaches build their teams. “‘Okay, now what am I gonna do?'”

She then admitted that she’s already in direct competition with Cyrus on the show after the “We Can’t Stop” singer returned from a season-long break, joking, “Miley! Get out the way!”

The Voice Season 13 is set to premiere on NBC on September 25.

What do you think of Miley Cyrus sweet words about her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, on Instagram as she wore his name on her earrings?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media]