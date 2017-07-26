Legend Returns, Title Changes Hands, And First-Time-Ever Dream Match Announced On ‘SmackDown Live’

Some WWE fans believe that big things don’t take place on weekly shows, but last night’s episode of SmackDown Live certainly proved them wrong. Tuesday was absolutely jam-packed with intensity and action from the very beginning as Team Blue really proved they are better than what the Battleground pay-per-view displayed. That’s why fans were treated to a legend returning, a title change, and the set-up of a first-time-ever dream match

Starting things off on Tuesday night was AJ Styles looking to get his rematch against Kevin Owens after losing the United States Championship at Battleground. Owens didn’t seem to really want to put his newly-won title on the line so quickly after winning it, but someone else had other plans for him.

As Owens was letting Styles know that he was taking the night off, the fans in the arena heard the familiar scream of “Break The Walls Down.” The pop was huge as Chris Jericho had officially returned to SmackDown Live after taking time off to tour with his band, Fozzy, this summer.

The official website of WWE recapped all the action, and fans saw Jericho entered into the main event, which would be a Three-Way Dance for the U.S. Title.

The evening went on with some great matches and a number of storyline advancements that will lead SmackDown Live into next month’s SummerSlam. Still, that main event is what everyone was looking forward to, and it certainly did deliver.

Throughout the match, all three superstars took the advantage and had chances of walking out with the title, but it was a little intelligence that won it all in the end.

As Chris Jericho lay prone on the mat, Kevin Owens delivered a huge Frog Splash from the top rope and covered for the pin. AJ Styles ran in, threw Owens to the outside, and stole the pin himself to reclaim the United States Title.

It didn’t take long for KO to show his anger and frustration as the official page for SmackDown Live revealed that he is already asking for his championship rematch. The next episode of Team Blue will have him going one-on-one with AJ Styles for the title they keep flip-flopping.

As if that wasn’t enough for fans to enjoy, there was a lot more coming their way, and it was an announcement by Daniel Bryan that set up a huge match for next week.

After defeating Randy Orton at BattleGround, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal went out to the ring to demand a new opponent for SummerSlam. John Cena made his way out, and it looked as if he was about to accept the challenge, but Daniel Bryan didn’t want to make it that easy.

Bryan said that title opportunities are earned, and that is why John Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura next week to determine the new number one contender.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena is indeed a dream match, which is happening for the first-time ever, and it will pit two of WWE’s top superstars against one another. With that announcement, Chris Jericho‘s return, and AJ Styles winning the U.S. Title, last night’s episode of SmackDown Live ended up being one of the best in a long time. The interesting thing is that it already seems as if next week will try to be even better.

