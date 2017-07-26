‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week of July 31: Carly Attacks Jordan, Sonny Missing, Stone Visits, Ava’s Offer

The latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 31 through August 4 reveal that time is running out for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) kicked him into a pit, and Garvey (Rick Ravanello) covered him with a tarp. As GH fans know, Sonny is highly claustrophobic, and he’s in pain, trapped, and likely dying. As Sonny loses hope on Monday, July 31, a vision of Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) comforts and encourages him to get the mob boss through his ordeal.

Romantic proposal but trouble for others in Port Chuck

Updated General Hospital spoilers from next week’s Soap Opera Digest promise that after Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) rescues Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) from Garvey, the vengeful mobster gives Carly devastating news. Garvey tells a distraught Carly that Sonny is dead before he’s wheeled into emergency surgery for his gunshot wound.

Also, over at GH, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) can’t wait to put a ring on Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) and surprises her with a romantic proposal. It’s too bad a secret from Hayden’s past emerges to threaten her happiness. Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is thrilled to be the architect of Finn and Hayden’s trouble by digging up Hayden’s ex.

No one can find Sonny – Jason digs for truth

General Hospital spoilers promise that Sam and Garvey know where Sonny is, but neither is in any condition to help investigators. As Carly rails at Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) for her incompetence, Carly gets a stern warning, and then Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) steps up to help his step-mother, but Sonny is in serious trouble this time.

According to GH news, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is keeping vigil with Sam and Garvey and trying to get info about Sonny. Jason interrogates Garvey as soon as possible while Sam struggles with reality. Jason is worried about both Sam and Scout. As The Inquisitr reported, Sam is diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, and their daughter is also at risk, but Soap Central says that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is hopeful.

How much of what's happening to Sam is in her head? Griffin's on the case! A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bt0nsEVYcc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 15, 2017

Ava’s new life is rough

Other General Hospital spoilers say Ava Jerome (Maura West) gets an interesting offer from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). This could be important since she’s the only witness to him shooting Nikolas. Ava is down in the dumps and tries to hide away since her new reality is so grim. Julian Jerome (William deVry) tries to lift Ava’s spirits the week of July 31.

By Friday, August 4, Ava gets a life-changing offer, but who makes the offer and what entices her? Also, next week, Hayden is confronted by skeletons from her past and has a guilty conscience where Finn is concerned. She might not get a happy ending with Finn. Rebecca Budig has just a couple more weeks before she’s done at GH.

WATCH: Hayden & Finn have come a long way in a short period of time. Is buying a home together the right step for #Fayden? #GH pic.twitter.com/9IhdUQagVA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 20, 2017

Laura furious at Spencer

Next week, Valentin must deal with an intruder at Wyndemere. It might be Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) since he escaped his kidnapper. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) has a serious talk with Spencer about his behavior. Nicolas Bechtel’s final episodes are rapidly approaching since he only filmed for a few weeks this summer.

Will there be peace between Spencer and Valentin before the kid leaves town and heads back to boarding school? Spencer didn’t see who kidnapped him, but he will learn soon enough it was a mobster, not his uncle, that snatched him. Perhaps the life and death ordeal will change Spencer’s outlook. By the end of the week of July 31, Julian’s trial is ready to begin, and Sam comes out of her mental haze.

"I'm finally getting a second chance at happiness." #GH pic.twitter.com/7GyvVbgJyA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 26, 2017

