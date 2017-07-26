Are David Foster And Elizabeth Hurley Dating? Yolanda Hadid’s Ex-Husband Enjoys A Vacation In Italy

Music producer David Foster and actress Elizabeth Hurley were spotted at an airport in Italy days ago, and now, reports are surfacing that suggest the rumored couple enjoyed a vacation with one another in Europe.

As a report by Hello! magazine revealed, David Foster and the actress both posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram during their alleged holiday together. In one image, Elizabeth Hurley was seen sitting on a boat while wearing a bikini and a pair of flippers.

“Always judge a woman by her shoes,” she wrote in the caption of the image.

Around the same time, David Foster posted a photo of himself on a boat and told his Instagram fans and followers that he was floating home for one more day.

David Foster first confirmed he was in Italy on July 16 when he posted a photo of a private jet and revealed he had traveled by plane to Italy. He then confirmed he was in Sardinia with a video of a stunning yacht.

While David Foster didn’t share any photos of his rumored new girlfriend during his trip to Italy, he did share an image of his daughters, Erin and Sara Foster, spending time with him at a home in Sardinia. As for Elizabeth Hurley, she didn’t share any photos of David Foster either. Instead, she included images of the Italian scenery and photos of herself throughout her trip.

David Foster was married to Yolanda Hadid for four years but split at the end of 2015 after Hadid’s struggles with Lyme disease began to take over their lives. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Yolanda Hadid struggled for years with Lyme disease, and because of her illness, her marriage to Foster became strained.

As Yolanda Hadid explained during an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show after their split, her chronic illness changed her marriage to David Foster.

David Foster and Elizabeth Hurley have not yet spoken about the ongoing rumors regarding their potential romance.

