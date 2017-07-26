‘Teen Mom’ Suicide: Jenelle Admits ‘I Was About To Kill Myself’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed some heartbreaking details about her childhood in her new book, Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom. Evans’ difficult teenage years have been well documented on MTV’s Teen Mom, but Evans took things to a whole new level by revealing that she almost committed suicide as a young girl.

According to Radar Online, Evans experienced a lot of problems with her mom, Barbara, when she was a teenager. Back in August of 2005, the 13-year-old wrote in her diary that her mom no longer loves her. She also apologized for being born and blamed her mother for saying mean things to her.

“She’s also canceling modeling cuz she thinks I’m too ugly for it… she tells me I’m a lil w***e. She treats me like I’m not alive. But then she won’t let me kill myself cuz she’ll go to jail or something,” she wrote.

Evans later clarified the situation and admitted that her mom didn’t say any of those hurtful things.

“I know it reads like a kid just regurgitating what she heard, but I know my mom didn’t say those things to me. I must’ve been really upset, and made up a bunch of stuff to make myself feel better about being punished for something, at heart, I knew was my fault,” she explained.

This wasn’t the last time the Teen Mom 2 star thought about taking her own life. A year later, her boyfriend, William, dumped her, and Evans wrote about committing suicide and potentially filming it.

“I cannot believe I was about 2 kill myself and film it,” she stated. “Another cry for attention, I am certain of it. This time I got the attention I wanted when [my friend] told William about the plan. It upset him and he decided enough was enough. He was tired of investing time in a girl who thought trying to kill herself were just things to try out for the fun of it.”

Despite all the drama, Evans never attempted suicide. She did, however, cut herself to deal with the depression. In another journal entry, the teenager admitted that she scratched her arm in hopes that it would relieve some of the stress she was feeling.

Sadly, Evans’ heartbreak didn’t end after her teenage years. Pop Culture reports that Evans also wrote about the miscarriage she experienced in 2013. Evan’s husband at the time, Courtland Rogers, caused the miscarriage when he repeatedly punched her in the stomach. The incident occurred right after Evans stopped using heroin.

Evans explained how Rogers had started dealing drugs before the miscarriage and was becoming verbally abusive. The Teem Mom star revealed how Rogers claimed their baby wasn’t his and constantly call her a “whore.” Their arguments eventually escalated to the point where things got physical.

“Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut,” she shared. “I packed a bag and went to spend the night with my mother. I woke the next morning to a pool of blood between my legs. My mother rushed me to the emergency room, where they explained to me that I had suffered a miscarriage due to my recent altercation with Courtland.”

Evans and Rogers parted ways after the miscarriage, though they eventually got back together. Rogers, however, continued his abusive ways, and Evans decided to get an abortion after discovering she was pregnant once again.

Evans’ shocking memoir is sure to stir up some drama on Teen Mom 2, which is currently in its eighth season. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.

