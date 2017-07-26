Was Trump Hacked On Twitter? Transgender Ban Is Fake News Hoax, Claim Some Trump Supporters And Facebook Users
Was Trump Hacked On Twitter? Transgender Ban Is Fake News Hoax, Claim Some Trump Supporters And Facebook Users

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has even the most staunch Trump supporters shaking their heads in wonder and asking if Trump’s series of tweets about banning transgender people from the military is a fake news hoax, perpetrated by someone who had hacked Trump’s Twitter account. As seen in the below tweets, one Twitter user noted their support for President Trump, but they said Trump’s latest series of tweets about banning transgender people from the military makes a mockery of the president’s position, and they used the hashtag #transinarmy.

Another Twitter user wrote that President Trump would claim his Twitter page was hacked after his series of tweets, as seen below, calling transgender people in the military a “disruption” that would burden the military with “tremendous medical costs,” received enough backlash. One could only assume that President Trump, if his Twitter account wasn’t hacked, might refer to separate military facilities that could be created for transgender people as the medical costs or “disruption” to which he referred.

Additional tweets listed below show that even staunch Trump supporters are publishing tweets that wonder aloud if Trump has been hacked. One Twitter user below wrote that he does not agree with the transgender military ban, if indeed Trump’s Twitter account wasn’t hacked.

The language and style of writing of the transgender ban tweets certainly mimics the manner of other Trump tweets that have been published. Instead of the three-dot ellipses, the transgender military ban tweets show four or five dots, which is consistent with other tweets from the “Real Donald Trump” Twitter account.

After President Trump allegedly published the tweets about transgender people being banned from the military, they were followed up with tweets about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and did not include any language about Trump being hacked in previous tweets. As of this writing, the tweets on the Twitter page of Trump are still published and not deleted.

In the reply section of Trump’s tweets about transgender people being banned from all capacities of serving in the military, Trump is receiving plenty of support and backlash. Some people are posting Bible quotes in Trump’s Twitter reply section.

Other people continue to wonder on Twitter and Facebook if Trump’s tweet banning transgender people from the military is fake news.

Still, others are calling Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military a ruse; something that would distract the world from any talk of testimony, alleged Russian connections, and the like.

