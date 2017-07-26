‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: EP Hints Peace, Closure, And Bringing The Mikaelsons Back Together Again

The Originals Season 5 will be the end and fans are wondering what will happen to the Mikaelson family. In an interview with Syfy Wire, creator Julie Plec revealed her goal for the characters. When the finale airs, expect the family to have peace, find closure, and, of course, be back together again.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what to expect when The CW series returns.

The Originals is a spinoff from The Vampire Diaries, which lasted seven seasons. However, Plec felt that with the Mikaelsons, Season 5 was the right time to end the story. During the Season 4 finale, fans thought it could be the end because of the siblings being forced to separate, never seeing each other again. However, there is one more season, so what will it focus on? How does one end a series that is based on a family that is immortal?

Julie Plec told Syfy Wire that she wants to give the Mikaelson family peace and closure. For fans who were worried the siblings would be torn apart forever, the creator plans on bringing them back together. This was hinted in the Originals Season 5 sizzle reel, which was unveiled at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. In the video clip, Hope Mikaelson plans on reuniting her family, even if it destroys her.

The series creator teased that getting the Mikaelsons back together won’t happen at once. It will have to be done in stages, and it will take time. As fans know, there is a huge consequence if the siblings get near one another. They run the risk of the Hollow piecing herself back together again, which would be disastrous. In fact, Julie Plec called it “apocalyptic,” so it will be interesting to see how the writers find a way around this issue.

Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus Mikaelson, teased that without his family, the vampire “goes nuts.” He will kill “loads of people” when the series returns. However, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) arrives in the season premiere. Hopefully, she can talk some sense into Klaus.

What do you think will happen in The Originals Season 5?

