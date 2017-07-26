‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Tripp Confronts Kayla With A Weapon, Accuses Her Of Killing Ava

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Tripp will confront Kayla with a weapon and accuse her of killing Ava.

Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is baffled by the challenges that his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), has been facing at work lately. He is confident that Kayla is a competent and experienced medical doctor who has a good performance record, so it is unlikely that she is responsible for all the professional blunders that are being ascribed to her.

DOOL spoilers for the week of July 24-28, according to Soap Hub, reveal that Kayla’s troubles at the hospital continue to escalate, and she is at risk of losing her job. Steve tries to relieve the burden on her mind with a romantic evening out.

Steve suspects that someone is setting up his wife for blunders to make her look incompetent. He soon begins to suspect that his son, Tripp (Lucas Adams), could be the one behind the issues, and he eventually makes a shocking discovery about him through Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh).

Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DOOL): Tripp STUNS Steve! https://t.co/g8OpWkAkNb — SoapShows.com (@SoapShows) July 21, 2017

Tripp has been trying to ruin Kayla professionally because he falsely believes that Kayla is responsible for the death of his mother, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). He also believes that Steve has been helping to cover up the truth.

Now, Tripp is bent on making Kayla pay, and Jade has been encouraging him by lying that Kayla killed Ava.

Recently, Tripp set up Kayla for blunders at the hospital to make her look incompetent and lose her medical license. He is so focused on revenge that he is willing to risk other people’s lives.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For July 24-Aug 4: Steve Busts Tripp, Brady Schemes To Keep Eric, Nicole Apart https://t.co/LtgUKfzbAd pic.twitter.com/bLt94MefNw — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) July 21, 2017

However, the truth is that it was Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) who killed Ava. Steve might have to tell Tripp the truth to save him from making a major mistake.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Soaps She Knows for Friday, August 4, tease that Tripp will eventually confront Kayla and accuse her of killing Ava.

DOOL spoilers indicate that Tripp will talk to Ava Vitali’s cousin Angelo (Angelo Tiffe) about his mother and his belief that Kayla was responsible for her death. Angelo will advise Tripp to confront Kayla.

Tripp wants justice. He mulls over his options and finally decides to confront Kayla. He slips into her bedroom while she is asleep. When Kayla awakens, she is shocked to see Tripp standing over her. Tripp accuses Kayla of killing Ava and refuses to listen when Kayla tries to tell her side of the story.

Kayla freezes in fear when Tripp pulls out a weapon. She is helpless and in need of outside intervention to save her life.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]