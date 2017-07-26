Shannon Beador Marriage: Did ‘RHOC’ Ruin Her Life With Affair And Weight Gain?

Shannon Beador joined The Real Housewives of Orange County a couple of years ago when she was happily married with three children. She prided herself on being a great wife with a non-toxic home. However, she quickly realized that her home wasn’t perfect on the inside. Her husband was cheating on her, and her world crumbled. Shannon also met people who would eventually get under her skin, resulting in massive weight gain.

It seems that Shannon’s life has only gone downhill since appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County. While she has met people who have become great friends, such as Tamra Judge, Beador has also experienced plenty of lows. She questioned whether she should get divorced after learning that her husband had been cheating on her with another married woman.

According to her Bravo blog, Shannon Beador is now revealing that her weight gain can only be blamed on herself. But one has to wonder if The Real Housewives of Orange County may have played a role in how her life has changed for the worse. No word on whether David would have cheated on her if she hadn’t joined the show, but the affair was blown out of proportion thanks to her role on the show.

Thought we'd have dinner last night @thequietwomancdm where it all goes down tonight on #RHOC! ❤️ Lots going on in this episode! ????You don't want to miss it! A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador wants everyone to know about her weight loss. She has stated several times that Vicki Gunvalson is indirectly blamed for her gaining the weight. Vicki kept saying things about Shannon’s marriage and her husband David Beador, and she even made comments about their friendship. However, Shannon also recognizes that she is the one who eats the food she puts in her mouth.

Rather than blame excessive eating, Beador also points to stress. It sounds like she doesn’t want to admit that she may have eaten too much to deal with her emotions this past year.

“I would like to be clear once again. I am the only one responsible for gaining 40 pounds. I am the only one who let ridiculous people and words get under my skin. I am the only one that said, ‘F*** it’ and ate and drank whatever I wanted. I’m still kicking myself for some of the choices I made, but everything happens for a reason. Through the difficult process, I am learning again that I am a strong person that can accomplish any goals I set if I work hard and am committed,” Beador writes for Bravo.

If the drama from The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vicki Gunvalson are to blame for weight gain, one has to wonder why she keeps coming back to the show.

What do you think about Shannon Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County? Do you think the show may have ruined parts of her life?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]