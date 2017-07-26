Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement: Prince Albert Shares Advice, Foresees Stressful Times Ahead

Speculation continues about when Prince Harry will propose to his Suits girlfriend, Meghan Markle, and royal experts suggest that their engagement is “fast-approaching.” The radiant couple has been going strong for nearly a year now, and although there have been rumors about jealousy and worries that Markle is not ready for royal life, the pair seems ready to take that leap, as E! notes.

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is certainly unprecedented when it comes to previous British royal couples. The prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, is allegedly prepared to propose to his girlfriend, who is an American actress and a divorcee and was raised in the Jewish faith.

Due to the unconventional relationship inspiring criticism and scrutiny, those who understand the harsh realities of living life in the royal spotlight are offering support and advice. One such royal is Prince Albert of Monaco, whose own parents were the subject of much scrutiny due to his mother being non-royal. Vanity Fair relays details about Albert’s own family history regarding the throne and public perception.

Princess Grace, formerly an Academy Award-winning actress, married Prince Rainier of Monaco, and Prince Albert is their royal heir. Albert spoke about his own perception of the relationship between Harry and Meghan, noting that the couple is “doing a pretty good job so far.”

Prince Albert then went on to state “that bringing any non-royal into the royal world is a ‘pretty tough act,’ particularly in the British royal family, ‘which is scrutinized by the press as no one’s been.'” The royal continued to say that although the pair seems to be enjoying their early part of their relationship before becoming engaged, they could be heading for much more stressful times.

“[Meghan and Prince Harry] seem to be having a good deal of success so far. Sooner or later, she’s going to have to face the full onslaught,” Prince Albert said.

It’s been noted in the past that Meghan Markle will probably prosper in her royal role due to her familiarity with the spotlight as an actress. Prince Harry’s former girlfriends were not prepared for the scrutiny that was paired with their relationship, yet Meghan Markle lives with the press at her heels every day. Prince Albert shares that he believes her acting experience will likely continue to be of great assistance to the star and her relationship with Prince Harry.

“Mom said being an actress did prepare you a little. It familiarized you a little with the press. But the press was a little more respectful in those days. The press, mostly the photographers, seems to have changed. They seem to be doing okay for now. The only kind of advice I can offer is the British expression: ‘keep calm and carry on.'”

