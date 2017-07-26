Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Torched Apartment Building For Revenge Against Ex-Girlfriend

An illegal immigrant who allegedly set fire to a Charlotte, North Carolina, apartment building faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and arson.

The blaze left 130 residents homeless, some of whom had to jump out of the windows of the three-story structure to escape. Seven people were injured and received treatment at a local hospital.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families find new homes as well as providing temporary shelter for them.

The inferno destroyed approximately 40 apartment units in the complex and required some 50 firefighters to put it out, NBC Charlotte affiliate WCNC detailed.

According to WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the suspect, age 20, “targeted an ex-girlfriend, and his act of revenge went out of control, sources said.” The TV station estimates the property damage to be about $1.3 million.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the suspect is a Mexican citizen in the U.S. illegally and will be subject to deportation even if he is found not guilty of the charges or after any jail term should he be convicted of a crime in connection with the apartment fire. He is due back in court on August 2.

The Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect’s immigration status as a result of its participation in a federal program that enables database checks on inmates at the county jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly placed a detainer on the suspect.

“Police believe [the suspect] intentionally set the fire Monday morning at the Woodscape apartments on Farm Pond Lane,” the Observer added.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted information about the arrest on its Facebook page.

“CMPD has charged Jesus Reyes Lopez, 20, in connection with a fire that caused more than $1 million in damage and displaced 130 residents from an apartment complex on Farm Bond Lane. Lopez was arrested this morning. He faces two counts of attempted murder, arson, and damage to property by use of an incendiary device charges. CMPD thanks members of the community who assisted detectives with the investigation and arrest of Mr. Lopez.”

Some residents told WCNC that no smoke alarms or water sprinklers activated during the fire.

Others say that the ex-girlfriend should have notified law enforcement authorities sooner about any issues that she was having with the suspect, Fox46 in Charlotte noted. The TV station added that in court, the suspect denied being in a relationship with the woman.

