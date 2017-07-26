Lydia McLaughlin Already Upset With ‘Pot Stirrer’ Label After Return To Bravo Show

Lydia McLaughlin is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and fans of the show were dreading her return. When Lydia filmed the show previously, she walked off the reunion special because things were too dramatic for her. She was too innocent to film such a show, where people have no problems making accusations about one another. McLaughlin announced she was leaving the show behind because she wanted to focus on her family and she quickly got pregnant after leaving the show.

McLaughlin is now back on the show and it sounds like she isn’t disappointing thus far. During the second episode of the season, Lydia told Shannon Beador that she was a lost soul and she stirred the pot a bit when it came to Shannon’s sensitivity. Lydia didn’t realize that she was so upset about what happened with Vicki Gunvalson, but she quickly realized that Vicki was a sore topic for Beador. According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin is now revealing that she doesn’t think that the pot stirrer label is fair. She thinks that her co-stars are overreacting and the label is completely misguided, as she didn’t come on the show to cause trouble.

Look for my blog on my workout tips later this week ???????? ocLydia.com A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

“It has been insinuated by some of the other ladies that I was trying to stir things up. This couldn’t be further from my heart. I was trying to smooth things over and advocate moving forward. It does nothing for me to have women fight. It upsets me. Why would I want someone to fight? That is an attack on my character and I am offended by that. If I could do it over again – would I mention Vicki to Shannon? Of course not! However, hind sight is 20/20 and you will see I don’t continue to talk about Vicki to Shannon,” Lydia writes in her Bravo blog.

Of course, many viewers do question why Lydia McLaughlin was being defensive when Shannon exploded. When Beador got emotional, Lydia should have walked away from the situation. Comparing both Shannon and Tamra to Vicki didn’t sit well with them, and she quickly learned that her co-stars want nothing to do with the veteran housewife.

Of course, Lydia McLaughlin wants everyone to get along and it sounds like they want to stay away from Vicki. Since Lydia and Gunvalson do get along, Lydia may be guilty by association. McLaughlin seems to bond with Tamra over religion, but they may not get Shannon on board. Instead, she will be working on her own issues, including weight loss.

What do you think of Lydia McLaughlin’s comments about her new label as a pot stirrer? Do you think it is a fair accusation or do you think her co-stars are overreacting, simply because she said something they didn’t like?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]