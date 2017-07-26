Jenelle Evans Comes To Fiancé’s Defense For Wearing Sunglasses Inside, Claims It Has Nothing To Do With Drugs

Jenelle Evans has been facing serious backlash since the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 started up again. The young mother of three has already faced serious allegations of child abuse after treating 3-year-old Kaiser in a way that many found inappropriate. Now, she and her fiancé, David Eason, face rumors that David is using drugs, but Jenelle has quickly come to her fiance’s defense.

The Teen Mom 2 stars were shown eating together at a diner and discussing the custody situation between Jenelle and her ex, Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser. During the conversation, David wore dark sunglasses the entire time, which led many fans and viewers to believe that perhaps he was high and that’s why he was covering his eyes. Her ex, Nathan Griffith, went so far as to vocalize what many were thinking via Twitter.

Jenelle Evans, however, has come to her fiancé’s rescue, telling fans that via her Twitter that David wasn’t high and has nothing to hide. She tweeted out to fans that David was simply wearing transition lenses and that it was incredibly bright in the restaurant, so it made his glasses turn dark.

But a lot of fans of Teen Mom 2 aren’t buying it.

Several people noticed that David was wearing other glasses underneath his own sunglasses, which caused many people to be incredibly suspicious of the claim that he was just wearing transition lenses. Others stated that the lenses were a bit too dark to justify the how dark they did get in the restaurant.

Jenelle Evans was also called out for lying in mediation, but again it is difficult to tell if her ex Nathan Griffith had ulterior motives in doing so.

Regardless of what sort of glasses David was actually wearing in the restaurant, Jenelle Evans has confessed that she isn’t happy about the way she has been treated on Teen Mom 2. The star believes that she has been getting a “bad edit” and that she is a perfectly good mother who was caught in all the wrong moments.

She has taken to Twitter numerous times to try and clear up things to her haters, but it doesn’t seem to do much to sway them.

