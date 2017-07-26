Kendall Jenner Slammed For ‘Sending The Wrong Message’ After Smoking Nude

Kendall Jenner is coming under fire for “sending the wrong message” to her millions of young fans after she posted a nude photo of herself smoking a cigarette to her Instagram account this week.

Kendall felt the full wrath of the fans and media alike after posting the NSFW black and white photo – which showed her totally nude and laying across a stone picnic table underneath an ornate chandelier – to her account, as they claimed she was glamorizing smoking and nudity with the controversial upload.

Shape Magazine was one of the main publications to call out Kendall, slamming the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for posting the snap with a cigarette in her hand while asking why Jenner was seemingly promoting a “dangerous message” after so much research has been done into the dangers of smoking.

Though Jenner did caption the controversial nude photo “I don’t smoke,” the site noted that many of Kendall’s followers don’t actually read her captions and would have only seen the image of her posing naked at face value.

“Kendall, we’re asking you, if you really are as grossed out, disgusted by, and against smoking as you say, stop posting photos that convey the opposite message,” the outlet pleaded with the reality star after seeing her strip down online.

But the health magazine certainly wasn’t the only one calling out Kendall for getting naked on social media with a cigarette in hand.

Fans also put the 21-year-old model on blast in the comments section of the nude photo, which has already gained more than three million likes since she uploaded it to her account for her more than 82 million followers to see on July 24.

“I hate this s*** so much,” Instagram user @joshuadniels wrote in response, while @jenimclaughlinart hit back in response to Kim Kardashian’s little sister admitting that she doesn’t smoke cigarettes, “Then why hold one?”

“If [you] don’t smoke why promote it?????” @toniallegra added.

But while some put Kendall on serious blast for glamorizing the addiction, others praised Jenner for stripping down amid the smoking controversy and didn’t seem to be too bothered by the star having a cigarette in hand.

“But you are SMOKIN!” Instagram user @dniezby commented in response to Kendall going nude.

“Slayyyy queen!!” @grano_aqua added, calling Jenner’s naked snap “super cute.”

Kendall hasn’t responded to the backlash that followed her nude upload, though the latest controversy comes just days after her little sister Kylie Jenner suffered backlash for a similar naked photo of her own.

Kylie posted a very similar snap to her account on June 25 which showed her posing nude with a cigarette. Some fans claimed she appeared to be smoking marijuana.

Though Jenner didn’t confirm exactly what she was smoking in her own nude photo, it was pretty obvious that the teenager had taken a drag from the cigarette as smoke was protruding from her mouth as she lay topless on a bed in the controversial image.

Do you think Kendall Jenner was glamorizing smoking with her nude photo shoot? Or was the image uploaded to her Instagram totally innocent?

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot]