Eric Trump Has Pregnant Wife Prove Baby On Board To Crowd As Papa Is ‘Nesting’

Eric Trump appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, and by the time his segment came to an end, there was one proud son and one proud soon-to-be papa all wrapped up in one on that curvy couch. Eric Trump talked about what his dad is up against in Washington while trying to get things done. He said there are people in politics who would rather see his dad, Donald Trump, fail than see the country succeed.

As Eric Trump chatted with the Fox & Friends hosts, Donald Trump was starting his day at the White House, maybe even tuning into Fox to watch his son Eric. President Trump’s Wednesday briefing, which is published in the New York Times, shows a full plate for the leader of the nation today.

The approval of a “sweeping package of sanctions against Russia” by the U.S. House of Representatives moves this one step closer to President Trump’s desk. This package of “punishment” for Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election is now in the Senate. If it is approved there, it is on to Trump’s desk, who “has opposed further sanctions.”

This is just one of the many obstacles going on in D.C. today, and while this package needs to get to Trump’s desk first before it’s set into motion, this is making others around the world uneasy. Officials in the E.U. fear this could cause an “upheaval in Europe’s energy market.” According to the Times writer, the sanctions that are in the process of working their way up the government’s ladder to Trump’s desk would not likely be a likely fix for Putin’s behavior.

So when Donald Trump’s work starts for the day, his first thoughts are with the nation, but he also has to take into consideration how U.S. actions may ripple out into the world. Eric Trump is one of his dad’s greatest fans, and he is amazed how some politicians aren’t as invested in progress for the country as they are invested in seeing his dad fail in his position.

Eric and Lara Trump pose for pictures at U.S. Open https://t.co/dLwVICH7fm via @Femail Hmm she's pregnant? Surrogate? — Satchel Breed (@satchel_breed) July 18, 2017

Eric Trump, 33, and his wife Lara Trump, who is also 33, are expecting their first child in September, and their first born will be a boy. The couple announced their up-and-coming blessed event way back in March, which is when People Magazine reported on their baby news.

Lara Trump is pregnant, expecting baby boy with Eric Trump: https://t.co/ty6m019F6P pic.twitter.com/Uakem4dYac — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 21, 2017

While this baby is the first for Eric and Lara Trump, it makes grandchild number nine for President Donald Trump. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, have five children, while Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have three kids. Lara, who is a runner, has kept herself in very fit shape all through this pregnancy, and she barely looks pregnant at all.

This is what the hosts of Fox & Friends said to Eric this morning. He replied that he hears that a lot and actually asked his wife to turn to her side at a recent event that put the two of them on a stage. Someone from the crowd yelled, “She’s not pregnant,” said Eric. That is when he asked his wife to show the crowd her side-view profile, which was all done in a very positive and lighthearted way.

Eric and Lara Trump's rescue pooch now lives in the lap of luxury https://t.co/98oEELYLSj via @MailOnline — RaznCA (@RaznCA) June 12, 2017

Despite coaxing from Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt about possibly sharing the name they’ve picked out for their son, Eric was leaving them in suspense. The audience wasn’t going to learn the name of the newest Trump family addition today.

“Nesting” is what Ainsley called it after Eric explained his part in the preparations for the arrival of his son. As a builder, Eric said that he started out getting the nursery ready by painting it, but it turned into a construction project before he was done.

Eric talked about the obvious brick walls his father has hit since moving to Washington, and he believes there are some people who are more invested in seeing his father fail as a president rather than watching the country succeed. Still, his dad is determined to fulfill the promises he made while on the campaign trail.

[Featured Image by Debby Wong/Shutterstock]