Meghan King Edmonds On Abuse Joke: Reality Star Rattled By Comments That Husband Hits Wife

Meghan King Edmonds hasn’t really been a huge part of the Real Housewives of Orange County storylines thus far, as she’s been staying at home with her daughter Aspen. Meghan is learning the ropes of motherhood and she’s realizing just how hard it is to be a mother. But just because King Edmonds isn’t hanging around her co-stars when they are filming The Real Housewives of Orange County doesn’t mean she isn’t watching the show. Meghan watched Monday’s episode, where her new co-star had a few words about a man hitting a woman.

As the ladies sat down for dinner, Shannon Beador revealed that she had gained weight due to the accusation that David beats her. That’s when the new housewife, Peggy Sulahian, made the joke that her husband beats her on Fridays. She claimed it was an Armenian joke, but everyone was shocked. According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds is now speaking out about the comment, revealing that she herself was shocked that Peggy would make such a comment. The abuse rumor had clearly rattled Shannon and she was shocked that people would joke about something so serious and insensitive.

As for Meghan King Edmonds, she questioned why Peggy would make such a joke, given Peggy is new to the group. She had just seen that Beador had gained 40 pounds thanks to this accusation and it was clearly something that affected her. Meghan also points out that Tamra and Shannon may have scratched their heads at the comment, questioning whether she would truly be a great fit for the group.

“First of all, Peggy’s “joke” about her husband beating her on Friday’s? So freaking weird and not funny at all! Whether it be an Armenian thing or not, it was so uncomfortable. I’m sure that made for quite the first impression for Shannon and Tamra who were meeting her for the first time,” Meghan King Edmonds writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Of course, domestic abuse is nothing to joke about and Shannon is the prime example of how a rumor can truly ruin someone’s life. She has gained a tremendous amount of weight and she’s clearly upset about Vicki Gunvalson’s involvement in her life. The two have yet to come face-to-face this season.

