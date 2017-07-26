Angelina Jolie Returns To Her Career In Hollywood Amid Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rumors

Angelina Jolie is preparing for her return to Hollywood nearly one year after splitting from her now-estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie is one of several fixtures in the entertainment industry who will present their new films at the Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held from September 7 to September 17.

On July 25, Variety confirmed that Angelina Jolie would be on hand to promote her Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, a drama about the Cambodian genocide. The outlet also confirmed upcoming projects from Joe Wright, Darren Aronofsky, George Clooney, and Alexander Payne, would be presented.

As Variety explained to readers, Angelina Jolie and her peers are hoping to generate some buzz for their films as they head into the upcoming awards season.

First They Killed My Father is Angelina Jolie’s first film project since 2016’s Kung Fu Panda, in which she starred in a voice-over role for the character, Master Tigress.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress was recently accused of attempting to distance her oldest biological child, 11-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, from her father.

“Shiloh is the one for whom divorce is the hardest to manage, she’s very fond of her dad and she’s angry with her mom, who keeps them separate,” a source told OK! Magazine, via a report by The Silver Times on July 24.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also share five other children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

In response to OK! Magazine‘s report, The Silver Times suggested the report was likely false and claimed Shiloh was enjoying regular visits with her father. They also noted that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were getting along better and better.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year, and a short time later, rumors began swirling regarding to possible child abuse. However, after Pitt was cleared of all the charges against him, he was able to begin spending more time with his kids.

Since Angelina Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt, she and her children have been seen out in Los Angeles regularly while Pitt hasn’t yet been seen with the children in public at all.

