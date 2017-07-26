Abby Lee Miller Discusses Her Often Shielded Romantic Life In Tell-All Special

Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller sat down with Jedediah Bila of The View mere weeks before she was sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud. The disgraced Dance Moms star spilled about her secrets and fears and her life before going into the FCI Victorville unit.

Abby Lee Miller called the situation at hand “her own personal hell,” which isn’t hard to believe seeing as she has been attempting to drag others down with her. The former reality star has been attempting to implicate Melissa Gisoni in her crime, the mother of Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler. She has insinuated that Gisoni stole more than $200,000, but she has yet to be tried or indicted.

The reality star opened up about her personal life, something many people have wondered about throughout the years. Abby Lee Miller has always kept mum about her romantic life, though the mothers did allude to her having a man in several episodes of Dance Moms. It was also rumored that Abby married communications specialist Michael Padula in 2014, which she discussed with Bila.

Although some still believe that Abby did tie the knot with Padula, Abby clarified that this never happened, however she did allude to the fact that the pair were dating. She confessed that her mother, who passed away that same year, found it comforting to know Abby Lee Miller was being taken care of.

The reality star admitted that her support system has decreased tremendously over the past few years, and that many of the Dance Moms parents she once relied on are now no-shows in her life. It appears the romance with Padula is also off the table, as she referred several times to being alone.

Abby Lee Miller is reportedly not adjusting well in prison. The star supposedly got into a screaming match with another inmate over the weekend, though it is unclear what started the fight.

The former reality star stated in an interview that she was nervous her outspoken nature would land her in trouble in prison, and if the story is to believed, she might have just predicted the future in regards to stirring up trouble in the clink.

