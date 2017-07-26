Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian Back As Kourt Moves In With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick wants Kourtney Kardashian back, but their “fractured relationship” has relegated him to an emotional state where his only response to frustration is to lash out. That “lashing out” behavior, however, comprises excessive partying, drinking, and womanizing. Kourtney, for her part, is none too happy about it on account of their three children — Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two.

“In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney,” an insider told People. “He wants her back, but he just isn’t taking the steps needed to make that happen.”

The insider added that Disick’s relationship with Kardashian is “pretty fractured right now,” and that “Scott is really sad about it, and it’s part of why he’s lashing out.”

While Disick’s relationship with Kourtney remains estranged, the GNC businessman remains committed to their three children, so much so that he has categorically stated that he intends to remain sober around them, the Hollywood Reporter reports. The flip side of that statement, of course, suggests that he has no plans to give up his partying lifestyle any time soon.

Scott Disick seems bent on pushing through with his hedonistic activities as he reportedly partied all day and all night at Las Vegas over the weekend. As reported by People, Lord Disick sipped on vodka and beer and had been spotted flirting with several women at his VIP table.

Scott Disick is having a "hard time" watching Kourtney Kardashian move on with a new guy. https://t.co/39BKQwI1Pn pic.twitter.com/0moTNwhrR4 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 14, 2017

Disick’s Las Vegas escapades took place only weeks after he went to Miami with some friends for “some high-jumping hi-jinks.” Over the course of a few weeks prior to the Miami trip, Scott Disick was also spotted hooking up with a bevy of women, including Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, as reported by People.

“He’s in a partying mindset, and Kourtney [Kardashian] is obviously not happy with that,” the source said.

Scott Disick was seen making out and partying with a mystery girl in the Hamptons: https://t.co/KmG7JU6L65 pic.twitter.com/edcjGao2Ve — E! News (@enews) July 17, 2017

Scott Disick is not the only one indulging himself, however. Kourtney Kardashian and new boyfriend Younes Bendjima are reportedly moving in together after a few months of dating. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 38-year-old KUWTK reality star has grown so smitten with her model boyfriend that she allegedly gave him a key to the Hidden Hills property she shares with her three children. Younes Bendjima has been spending nearly every night at Kourt’s home in the last few weeks, according to a source for OK! Magazine.

AW Younes Bendjima is SO obsessed with Kourtney! https://t.co/hhZKk7eK53 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 15, 2017

Bendjima would have gained earlier entry into the Hidden Hills property if it weren’t for Kourtney Kardashian’s children with Scott Disick. Kourt has been initially hesitant over the notion of moving in with the young model on account of her kids, but after they expressed approval for their mom’s new relationship, she went ahead with it

