‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer’s Ex-Husband Mario’s Secret Marriage Revealed

Ramona Singer’s ex-husband, Mario Singer, was married prior to his decades-long relationship with the Real Housewives of New York City star.

According to a new report, Ramona Singer and Mario Singer’s wedding announcement many years ago revealed the shocking detail about Mario’s past but didn’t reveal the reason behind his first divorce.

On July 25, All About the Real Housewives shared news of Mario Singer’s past marriage and questioned readers about the possibility of infidelity ending his first marriage just as it did his second. As fans will recall, Ramona Singer’s divorce from Mario Singer was finalized last summer and prompted by his affair with the much younger Kasey Dexter, who he is still dating.

The outlet shared an image of Ramona Singer and Mario Singer’s 1992 wedding announcement and at the end, a message confirms that Mario’s previous marriage “ended in divorce.”

All About the Real Housewives also pointed out that Ramona Singer and Mario Singer never mentioned that he had been married before her, which they said was “a little odd.”

Ramona Singer and her now-ex-husband Mario divorced in 2016 and share one child together, 21-year-old Avery Singer, who is often seen on episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

During an interview last year with People magazine, Ramona Singer opened up about her messy split from Mario, revealing that while she attempted to mend their marriage even after his affair was exposed, she eventually gave up on the relationship.

Ramona Singer went on to reveal that her efforts to save her marriage weren’t echoed by Mario and slammed her former partner for acting in a way that was completely embarrassing and disrespectful to both her and their daughter. As she explained, she needs a man in her life that is going to treat her with love and respect.

A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]