‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Lauren Cohan Discusses Glenn And Maggie’s Baby

The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer recently was unveiled during the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. At the event, the cast and crew discussed the television show and their characters. Lauren Cohan was asked about Glenn (formerly Steven Yeun) and Maggie’s baby. The actress revealed the traits she would like the child to have from Glenn.

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to risk finding out any information about the upcoming season of the AMC series.

It seems like Maggie has been pregnant on The Walking Dead for an eternity. However, not that much time has passed. When the television show returns this fall, Maggie will still be pregnant with Glenn’s baby. With the eventual arrival of another zombie apocalypse child, what would Lauren Cohan want the child to learn? The actress was asked this question at Comic-Con during a panel. She provided an interesting and heartwarming answer, according to TV Guide.

Cohan said that she hopes Maggie’s baby gets all of his or her best qualities from Glenn Rhee on TWD. She explained that the child should have Glenn’s bravery, humor, and his impulsive energy. Not only does she hope that Maggie instills these traits in the baby, but that the rest of the ZA family would, too.

“I hope that everybody of the family that is alive will pass that on… to this new little girl, or guy.”

Even though Glenn died in The Walking Dead, there were rumors that he could make another appearance in Season 8. One popular fan theory is that Maggie would think about him as she gets closer to giving birth. Glenn could show up when she is thinking about names, what the child will look like, and how to keep the baby safe. However, Steven Yeun returning to TWD is just a rumor and has not been confirmed.

Recently, a photo of Maggie and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was released. The image, in addition to the Season 8 trailer shows that Maggie will be part of the war. It isn’t likely that she will be on the front lines since she is pregnant. However, she will do what she can to prepare the residents of Hilltop Colony and try to keep the community safe from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

What do you think of what Lauren Cohan said about Glenn and Maggie’s baby on The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]