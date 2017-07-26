Nikki Bella Reveals Big New Wedding Details After Setting Date With John

Nikki Bella is revealing adorable new details about her big day ahead of her and John Cena’s upcoming wedding.

After confirming last week that she and her fellow WWE star had officially set a date to tie the knot, Bella dropped a few more hints about their wedding day and revealed that her twin sister Brie Bella’s baby daughter will actually have a very special role when she walks down the aisle.

Speaking about her adorable 2-month-old niece, Birdie, Nikki told E! News that she would be entrusting the new-born with the role of flower girl when she and Cena get married.

“Yes,” Bella replied when asked if Birdie will be a part of the wedding party. “John has three nieces, so we’re going to have them as flower girls and then my brother’s little girl Vivienne and then Birdie.”

“We’ll probably get Birdie a really special [dress],” she continued of her sister’s daughter with her husband, fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan.

Brie then confirmed that she’s pretty excited to have her daughter be a part of her twin sister’s big day and can’t wait for her to get a very special outfit of her own to wear.

“We have to make sure she says yes to the dress,” she joked of her adorable 2-month-old.

Nikki’s latest wedding tease comes just days after she confirmed that she and John had officially set a wedding date after he got down on one knee and proposed to her with a huge 5-carat custom Tiffany & Co. engagement ring – estimated to be worth around $115,000 – in the WWE ring back in April.

Though she didn’t give too much away about exactly when she and Cena will be walking down the aisle for privacy reasons, Nikki did confirm that she’s already found and bought her dress after recently paying a visit to a Marchesa bridal store with sister Brie in tow.

“I said yes to the dress!” Bella told E! News last week of finding her gown, revealing that she saw her wedding dress on the runway and knew instantly that it was “the one” for her.

“I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That’s Princess Grace Kelly. Like, that is what I want so bad,'” Nikki recalled of setting her sights on the Marchesa gown. “I put it on and I was like, ‘This is the one.'”

But while Bella is now officially heading down the aisle with Cena – despite the WWE star stating on multiple occasions that he didn’t ever want to get married again after divorcing former wife Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012 – fans probably shouldn’t expect them to be having kids anytime soon.

Nikki admitted earlier this year that seeing her twin give birth to Birdie made her realize that kids may not be in their future and she’s okay with that.

Bella and Cena have made no secret on the E! reality show Total Divas and the spinoff Total Bellas that having kids has been a big source of contention within their relationship. Nikki has been open about her desire to have children of her own while John has made it pretty clear that he does not want to become a father.

However, it sounds like Birdie’s birth may have changed all that.

“Being with Brie in labor for 22 hours, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine not doing this, I think I’m okay,'” she told Entertainment Tonight back in May, despite admitting in the past that she wanted to have children with John.

“I saw a lot,” she continued of her sister’s labor, “and I can’t unsee that.”

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]