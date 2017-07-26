Chrissy Metz Promises ‘Closure’ On Jack’s Death On ‘This Is Us’ Season 2

Chrissy Metz has revealed that the first episode of This Is Us Season 2 is now in the can, and, one episode in, she can already promise that the sophomore season of the breakout hit series will be better than fans could ever imagine. During an appearance on The Today Show, Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC drama, confirmed that the mystery surrounding Pearson patriarch Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death will be solved very early in the season. Chrissy even went so far as to promise “closure” for fans. The This Is Us actress also revealed that Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated drama series will be “even better than you expect.”

Past interviews with This Is Us stars and producers have teased that fans would get some pieces to the “puzzle” surrounding the show’s biggest mystery when the show returns for its second season, but Metz’ interview makes it sound as though fans will learn all of the whens, whys and hows of Jack’s death— and they will find them out soon.

“You’re going to find out,” Chrissy told Today of Jack’s death.

“There’s going to be closure. We’re going to see how Jack has passed away and how it’s all affected everyone.”

Chrissy Metz has been vocal about the fact that she knew This Is Us was special from the very first table read. Chrissy revealed that the first script read-through with her co-stars last year had everyone at the table “emotional”—even the NBC executives were crying.

While all of the stars of This Is Us have long been in the know about how father of three Jack Pearson eventually dies, Metz has admitted that when she found out how her TV dad passed away, it was “night and day” from what she had been predicting.

What would we do without them? #ThisIsUs [????: Ken Olin] A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Common fan theories have predicted that Jack’s untimely demise came from a car crash, heart attack, or even something 9/11 related, an improbable theory, as Jack died in the mid to late 1990s. Of her reaction when she found out the cause of the Pearson patriarch’s death, Chrissy Metz told Entertainment Weekly she was stunned.

“I was like, ‘What?'” Metz revealed to EW.

“I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did.”

Take a look at the video below to see This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’ complete sit down interview on the Today Show.

This Is Us returns to NBC for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Chad Hurst/Getty Images For Operation Smile]