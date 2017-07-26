Kris Jenner Obsessed With Fans’ Plastic Surgery Speculation: Why She Won’t Deny Butt Implant Claims

Kris Jenner is loving the attention she’s getting from people wondering whether or not she has had her buttocks enhanced.

According to Hollywood Life, the rumor started a couple of weeks ago when Kris Jenner sported a much bigger butt while out and about in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

At first, people had just assumed Kris Jenner was wearing certain undergarments that were making her behind look bigger than what it actually was, but it turns out that her butt has, indeed, been getting firmer and larger in size.

Not one has Kris Jenner come forward and addressed rumors that she has undergone a Brazilian butt lift, and chances are that she won’t.

Sources are telling Hollywood Life that Kris Jenner is obsessed with the response she’s gotten from fans — regardless of negative or positive, it’s helping the Kardashian brand.

In Kris Jenner’s eyes, nothing can ever be considered as bad press when it comes to the family. She takes it how it comes, and with all the reports claiming the momager has had butt plastic surgery, she’s happy with all the speculation it’s caused.

Sources hint at the possible fact that Kris Jenner has had a Brazilian butt lift, but one can’t be sure until the mother-of-six comes forward and makes the announcement herself.

Jenner has never denied to being a fan of plastic surgery, especially if it can keep her looking youthful and glowing.

Kris is still in a committed relationship with Corey Gamble, who she has been seeing for well over two years, and with their romance still going strong, it seems as if Jenner wanted to treat herself in areas that she knows would make her beau happy.

BFFs for decades @kylerichards18 so makes sense that we are hangin in the South of France …just missin @fayeresnick … #Tetou #starving #yummy A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

As previously mentioned, Kris Jenner has no plans to confirm or deny anything right now. The only chance she will clear the air is if she wants to address it once and for all on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality show returns later this year.

Are you surprised to hear that Kris Jenner could have potentially undergone a Brazilian butt lift at the age of 61? Do you think allegedly taking on this procedure was wise of her?

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]