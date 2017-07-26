Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Admits She Never Thought She’d Marry Him?

Kailyn Lowry may have decided to conceive a child at the end of last year but according to the Teen Mom 2 star, she never thought she would marry the man she was dating during filming on Season 8.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry seemingly opened up about her baby daddy Chris Lopez during Monday night’s new episode of the show and while chatting with a friend, she admitted to feeling as if she was living a double life.

As she explained, via a report by E! News on July 26, her relationship with her former boyfriend was extremely private, even from her children. Speaking to the woman named Kristen, Lowry said that it was “weird” that she was in a relationship that no one knew about and at the end of the day, she didn’t have any expectations for the relationship.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that she was doing okay after they split because her mystery man, believed to be baby daddy Chris Lopez, was never someone she thought she would marry. She also said that she had no plans to embark on a new relationship and preferred to be by herself.

Although Kailyn Lowry never specified who she was talking about, it doesn’t seem possible that she would have dated someone beside the father or her child so close to the date she conceived her third child.

Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy to fans in February and at the time, she said that getting pregnant was a choice she made after the option of having more children was nearly taken away from her. As she explained, health complications last year changed her mind about expanding her family just months after she told her former husband, Javi Marroquin, that she was not open to the idea.

