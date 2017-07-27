Nina Dobrev Played With ‘TVD’ Co-Star Paul Wesley’s Feelings? Ian Somerhalder’ Ex Now Dating Glen Powell

Nina Dobrev’s love life has been a public interest after her very public split from Ian Somerhalder. However, it seems that the xXx: Return of Xander Cage might be the newest heartbreaker in Hollywood after allegedly playing with her other The Vampire Diaries co-star’s feelings.

Whispers and speculations revealed that Nina Dobrev might be romancing Paul Wesley for awhile. Rumor has it that the 28-year-old Bulgarian-Canadian actress and The Vampire Diaries actor were getting a little too close after working together in the hit The CW show for several seasons.

Since the 34-year-old actor, director, and producer was very much taken by Phoebe Tonkin at the time, many assumed that Paul Wesley’s chemistry with Nina Dobrev might have caused him his relationship with The Originals star.

Although Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have never commented regarding the status of their relationship, people were convinced that something romantic was going on between the TVD co-stars. But it appears that their connection was not strong enough for the Flatliners actress as she is now dating another actor, Glen Powell.

After months of speculations, Nina Dobrev and the Scream Queen actor have finally made their relationship official this month. Although reports revealed that the pair has been romancing each other for quite a while, the stars just recently confirmed all the rumors regarding their status.

The couple officially made their romance public by attending Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’ wedding earlier this month.

They are so cute ???? Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell ???? pic.twitter.com/fxObr6GDEN — Nika (@NikaStrong) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev and her ex Ian Somerhalder were once one of Hollywood’s power couples. When The Vampire Diaries stars turned their on-screen romance to off-screen, fans just could not get enough of it. But just like most of the celebrity relationships, theirs did not last as well as their supporters have hoped for.

Years have passed and Ian Somerhalder is now married to Twilight star, Nikki Reed, and Nina Dobrev has been enjoying her single life for as long as she can. Although she is dating Glen Powell right now, the actress was in a couple of relationships but they were clearly not serious enough for her to consider settling down just yet.

❤️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]