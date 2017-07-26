Is Rihanna Pregnant? New Photo Shows Singer Hiding Her Alleged Baby Bump

Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumors with her latest post on Instagram. The 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself wearing a long red dress at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London. She plays a shape-shifting entertainer named Bubble in the Luc Besson sci-fi movie. The sultry songstress is known for wearing skimpy and revealing clothes, but her choice of dress at the red carpet made many people wonder if she’s trying to hide something.

According to Life & Style, Rih’s followers started leaving comments about her fuller figure.

One person wrote, “Damn baby you gained some weight, didn’t you?” while another said, “What is she eating these days?”

There are also some fans who think that the “Work” hitmaker is pregnant. Her new photo made her look like she’s hiding her alleged baby bump as she wore an oversized dress and positioned her hands in front of her belly. If she is indeed pregnant, could the father be Hassan Jameel?

After moving on from Drake, Rihanna started dating a businessman from the Middle East. The lovers were spotted making out in a pool at a luxury villa in Spain last month. According to the Daily Mail, Hassan’s family owns the rights to the Toyota car dealership in Saudi Arabia, and he has also been rubbing shoulders with royalty, including Prince Andrew.

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna was rumored to be pregnant. On May 28, the Grammy Award winner was spotted wearing a button-down shirt and ripped jeans. She looked like she’d gained weight as well, which sparked pregnancy rumors. However, the speculations were not true.

A source close to the Barbadian singer told Hollywood Life that Rihanna is not pregnant. She reportedly had something going on, but it is private. The insider revealed that the pregnancy rumors were tough for Rih, but she knows that she will be back to her old self soon. An eyewitness in France also saw the “Diamonds” hitmaker drinking champagne in Cannes, which proves that she isn’t carrying a baby.

Just a day after her controversial red carpet appearance, Rihanna slammed the pregnancy rumors by flashing her tummy in a revealing pink bra top paired with a hip-hugging dress. According to the Mirror, the songstress and her co-star Cara Delevingne flew to Paris for the premiere of their latest film. The 24-year-old supermodel also wore a revealing gown that featured a deep thigh split and a black velvet tie on the waist.

A few years ago, Robyn Fenty — which is Riri’s real name — confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that she wanted to have her own kids someday. According to E! News, the TV host asked the Bajan beauty if she wanted to do it alone or wait until she is in a relationship or married before having a baby. She had already split with Chris Brown when that interview was made, but she is willing to have a full family despite the failed relationship.

“I’m pretty sure I could handle it if I had to on my own, but that’s not what I’m striving for,” Rihanna said.

