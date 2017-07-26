‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Gabi Think The Ring Is For Her? Abigail’s Ring Causes Major Drama For Chad

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 26 reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will get into a huge fight. Yesterday, Gabi found a ring. Viewers know that it belongs to Abigail (Marci Miller), but it seems that Chad’s girlfriend might think it is for her. Could she mistakingly believe that Chad is going to propose marriage?

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to SoapHub, Chad and Gabi‘s huge fight might have to do with a mistaken marriage proposal. On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Gabi was in Chad’s bedroom and found a ring. She didn’t look angry or upset when holding the piece of jewelry. Instead, she looked slightly excited. It is possible that this speculation is correct and Gabi thinks the ring is for her.

It is definitely going to be a tough week for Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. Yesterday, she found out Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) stole money from the Dimera family. Later this week, she will learn about her brother’s arrest. Then, Chad’s ex-wife and Gabi’s best friend gets hit by a car when Dario tries to run over Chad. If that isn’t enough, while Abby is fighting for her life, Gabi will overhear Chad profess his love for the mother of his child. Of course, Gabi will be heartbroken.

Even though many fans want “Chabby” back together, how will this affect Gabi and Abigail’s friendship? They have tried to remain civil and on good terms throughout this whole romantic mess. However, if Gabi were to get jealous or bitter over Chad’s feelings for Abby, it would be understandable. Will the friends be able to move past this?

Other things to expect this week on DOOL include Abe Carver (James Reynolds) getting upset after finding out Theo (Kyler Pettis) is working for DiMera Enterprises. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will have to clean out her office at University Hospital. However, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has a romantic surprise for her.

As for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), she will have to make a decision about Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Will she forgive him after reading his secret letters? Will their repaired friendship turn into something more? Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue to get more jealous of “Ericole” possibly reconnecting on a romantic level.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad, Gabi, and the rest of the characters on Days Of Our Lives?

