Amber Rose Asks Rob Kardashian To ‘Grow Up’ Over Blac Chyna ‘Revenge Porn’ On Instagram

Blac Chyna has got BFF Amber Rose defending her, as controversies surround her breakup with Rob Kardashian. The former stripper has claimed that Blac and Rob’s child, Dream, was not a mistake.

According to Amber Rose, Dream was planned by both Rob and Chyna. It was not a trick to “trap” the Kardashian brother. As Rose called Dream a beautiful baby, she also claimed that she had firsthand experience of the two having been in love.

Amber Rose’s comments come as Rob Kardashian is being slammed for posting “revenge porn” on Instagram. Kim Kardashian’s brother posted three private nude pics of his ex-fiancée after their breakup. When Instagram deleted the explicit pics as those violated the said guidelines, Rob reposted those.

In addition, Rob went on to say a lot of offensive things about Blac Chyna. According to a now-deleted Snapchat, Blac Chyna cheated on him and f*cked around. He claimed that she had been caught in the act. He also claimed to have spent $100,000 for her cosmetic surgery, after Dream was born in November.

Even though TMZ is not willing to call it “revenge porn,” Blac’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, has claimed that Rob will face legal actions for “cyberbullying.”

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal,” E! News quoted her as saying.

Now, it is Amber Rose who has slammed Rob for his actions after the breakup. According to Sebastian’s mom, the Kardashian brother did not have to go online and do such “petty” things. Rose said in her interview with Complex News that Rob’s behavior was immature.

“It’s time to grow up.”

Amber seems to be shocked at what is going on between the couple, as she believes there was real love between the two. She said she was around when Rob and Blac met for the first time. She apparently saw the two gradually falling in love.

According to Amber Rose, her BFF had no ulterior motive when she started the relation. Rose said Chyna did not want to “trap” Rob by having the child.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Rob’s attorney Robert Shapiro has offered apology to Blac Chyna on his client’s behalf. He said the focus would now be on Dream and whatever was “in the best interest of the child.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET]