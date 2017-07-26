Rachel Lindsay Has No Interest In A White Wedding Dress: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Plans To Ditch The Gown For A Tux

Rachel Lindsay has no plans to be a traditional Bachelorette bride. The ABC reality star, who has made no secret of the fact that her journey to find love ended with a proposal and some Neil Lane bling, told USA Today that while her wedding day will come “sooner than later,” she doesn’t intend to follow in the footsteps of original franchise bride Trista Sutter with a princess bride wedding gown or traditional wedding.

Lindsay, who told reporters she recently spent a weekend with her mystery fiancé—either Eric Bigger, Bryan Abasolo or Peter Kraus—under the code name “Jerome,” is ready to get to know her man in the real world. Rachel made it clear that while her wedding won’t be taking place this year, she plans to tie the knot in the near future. But Rachel doesn’t plan to have a typical fairy tale wedding and she definitely doesn’t want to look like a cookie cutter bride. In fact, Lindsay is way more interested in the bachelorette party, which is funny considering the title of her reality show.

“I’ve never been the girl to have the dream wedding,” Rachel said, according to USA Today. “I can tell you my dream bachelorette party, but I cannot tell you my dream wedding.”

Rachel also revealed that, unlike most brides, she doesn’t plan to wear a wedding gown for her big day.

“I personally wouldn’t want to wear a dress,” Lindsay said. “I’d like to wear a white tuxedo.”

Even when it came to her engagement ring, Rachel didn’t want to go traditional, but the ABC powers-that-be wouldn’t have it. Lindsay revealed that while she originally wanted to forgo the traditional Neil Lane rock from The Bachelor franchise’s go-to jeweler, she eventually caved and accepted a compromise.

“I just wanted bands, just a stack of bands,” Rachel said of her preferred ring style. “And they said, ‘No no no Neil Lane is not going to do that!’ So I said, ‘OK, fine! I’ll pick a cut!’ And so I picked pear shape, which is something I really like and from there, ‘the one’ ran with it.”

While the groom’s identity remains a mystery until finale night, Bachelorette fans are hoping to see a televised wedding when Rachel Lindsay does take that walk down the aisle, a scenario the ABC reality star hasn’t ruled out.

“I wouldn’t throw [the idea of a televised wedding] out,” Lindsay told Extra earlier this year. “I am willing to do it.”

