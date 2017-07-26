Trump Mocks Protester, ‘He’s Going Back Home To Mommy… I’ll Bet His Mommy Voted For Us’

President Trump mocked a young-looking protester who was demonstrating at Trump’s campaign-style “Make America Great Again” rally in Ohio on Tuesday. The protester was said to have been shouting aggressively and waving the Communist Party flag about before getting into an altercation with the Trump supporters that surrounded him, according to the Business Insider.

As the crowd cheered, the demonstrator was escorted from his seat by security personnel. Trump watched for a moment, then turned to the crowd, appearing unfazed by the disruption, and quipped that the protester was “going back home to mommy” and was in “big trouble.”

“Boy, he’s a young one. He’s going back home to mommy. Oh is he in trouble. He’s in trouble… And I’ll bet his mommy voted for us, right?”

Previous to the camera shooting the altercation, Trump told the audience to ignore the protester and added that if the audience and everyone didn’t point him out, he would go unnoticed. “They’re pointing to a protester,” Trump said, amid boos from the audience.

“Honestly, if you don’t point, nobody’s even going to know he’s here. Weak voice. Weak voice. Don’t worry.”

President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally was marked by many controversial moments. During the rally, Trump managed to push for a repeal of Obamacare, call out “fake news,” and list his “many wins.”

Many likened the event to Trump election campaign rally, with pro-Trump merchandise being sold, a vibrant cheering crowd, and Trump’s name plastered on vehicles.

Trump used the joke before back in North Carolina, where he told a protester to leave the event and “Gome Home to Mommy.”

Earlier, after a round of “CNN sucks!” cheers brought on by a presidential critique of “fake news,” a more serious roar came from the crowd.

A man holding a pillowcase painted with “Trump/Pence Must Go” shouted at the president from about 20 yards away.

During the rally, a number of protesters were escorted out of the event by police. There have been several photos and videos captured Trump supporters violently grabbing the signs of the protesters.

President Trump’s speech began as he celebrated the Senate’s procedural vote on the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Vice President Mike Pence was needed to break a 50-50 tie.

“Only a few hours ago, the Senate approved a vote to begin debating the repealing and replacing the ObamaCare disaster… Finally! You think that’s easy? That’s not easy.”

On Tuesday evening, the Senate did not have the votes to pass the measure. Trump previously said it was “one step closer to liberating citizens from this ObamaCare nightmare and delivering great health care for the American people.”

The Senate voted down the broad health care bill, 43-57, with nine Republicans in dissent. Trump said to any Republican senators who decided to vote against the measure, “I predict they’ll have a lot of problems.”

Trump then addressed the media and asserted that he likes to bypass the mainstream media and speak directly to the people.

“I’m here this evening to cut through the fake news filter and speak straight to the American people,” Trump said.”Fake news. Fake, fake, fake news.”

During the rally, Trump spoke of his “many wins” since taking office, saying, “with few exceptions, no president has done anywhere near what we have done in his first six months.”

Specifically, Trump talked about rebuilding the “incredible military” and keeping the Second Amendment “strong.”

In addition, Trump emphasized passing the Veterans Accountability Act, the “potential disaster” that was averted by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the “job-killing” Paris climate accord. Trump added that the unemployment rate has been the lowest in 16 years.

“We believe family and faith, not government and bureaucracy, are the foundation of our society… We don’t worship government, we worship God.”

Trump mocks heckler at Ohio campaign rally: "I bet your mommy voted for us:" https://t.co/DEyuVSwPEh pic.twitter.com/5i6XF2YSRw — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 26, 2017

At one point during his speech to a cheering crowd, President Trump mused aloud about being asked whether he should be on Mount Rushmore. Trump added that he would be more presidential than any president that’s ever held office, except for Abraham Lincoln.

Plans for Trump's new Mount Rushmore have been released. pic.twitter.com/AcCEz63MKf — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 26, 2017

Almost immediately, memes of Trump on the iconic rock alongside the sculptures of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln were spread across social media.

“Now here’s what I’d do… I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mt. Rushmore.”

What would Mount Rushmore look like under President Trump? https://t.co/qTgOp8Ms1E pic.twitter.com/8Ch9iekgTp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 7, 2016

Trump lamented that if he joked about being on Mt. Rushmore, the “fake news media” would report, “‘He believes he should be on Mt. Rushmore!” So I won’t say it, okay? I won’t say it.'”

Trump continued on to say every president, whether serious or not, had said it in the past.

“But every president – they’ll say it anyway! You watch, tomorrow: “Trump thinks he should be on Mt. Rushmore! Isn’t that terrible!”

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]