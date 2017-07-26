Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Celebrate ‘Titanic’ 20th Anniversary By Auctioning A Dinner With Jack And Rose

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet get a lot of attention when they are seen in public together—and now they want you to be part of the picture. DiCaprio and Winslet, who played doomed lovers Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 film, Titanic, are auctioning off a dinner date with themselves as part of Leonardo’s annual charity gala, according to Us Weekly. DiCaprio’s annual event will be hosted in St. Tropez, France on July 26, and in honor of his the 20th anniversary of the iconic film, one lucky bidder will get to dine with the famous costars at a restaurant of their choice in New York City this fall.

Leonardo’s annual auction and gala benefits a variety of charities close to the actor’s heart, including the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which helps environmental causes. Since 2008, the DiCaprio Foundation has made more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes. Proceeds from Leonardo DiCaprio’s dinner date with his leading lady will also go toward two of Winslet’s go-to causes, including her Golden Hat Foundation.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have starred in two films together. Over the past 20 years, the two co-stars have forged a deep, albeit platonic, friendship, and fans still go crazy when they see them together.

In addition to their breakout 1997 hit, Titanic, the duo reunited in 2008 in the 2008 movie Revolutionary Road. When Winslet won a Golden Globe for her role in the latter role, she gave a shout-out to her co-star in her acceptance speech by gushing, “Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years…. I love you with all my heart, I really do.” To shippers’ delight, the camera caught DiCaprio responding by blowing Winslet a kiss from the audience.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s charity event is always star-studded, and this year is no exception. In addition to the chance to win that Jack-Rose dream date, Us Weekly reports that A-listers such as Emma Stone, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire, and Madonna are slated to attend. Last year’s auction raised a record $45 million and featured guests such Chris Rock, Mariah Carey and Bradley Cooper.

