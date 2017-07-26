‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Introduces Baby Jackson Roloff’s Future ‘Best Bud’

Tori Roloff wants baby Jackson Roloff to make new friends early on in his life, and that’s been evident in some of the Little People, Big World star’s Instagram photos. These include a new photo of Tori holding her friends Jacob and Destiney Mueller’s newborn baby boy, while teasing that the child may end up best friends with fellow infant baby J.

Yesterday, Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their second wedding anniversary, as noted on a report by the Inquisitr. The LPBW couple took to social media to share some of the most memorable moments of their marriage, with Zach posting a photo collage that included multiple photos of him and Tori, as well as one where husband and wife posed with baby J. Tori also shared a photo of herself and Zach, wishing him a happy anniversary and expressing her gratitude for the two years they’ve spent as a married couple.

But as Tuesday drew to a close and the excitement died down, Tori Roloff was back on Instagram, with a photo of baby Jackson’s potential “best bud” resting in her arms. The baby boy was born to Jacob and Destiney Mueller on Tuesday morning at 1:16 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and 12 ounces, and while his name has not been announced, he joins Jacob and Destiney’s two older sons as the youngest boy in the family.

Can't believe this beautiful baby is ours. Every hour that passes we fall more and more in Love with you my Son. #muellerarmy #haventdecidedanameyet #newborn #1dayold ???????????????? A post shared by Jacob (@jtmueller1234) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

As noted by Spirits Wander, Jacob Mueller is best-known to Little People, Big World fans as a close friend of the Roloff family, close to the point that matriarch Amy Roloff had once called him her “fifth kid,” and particularly close to Zach Roloff’s fraternal twin brother, Jeremy.

All in all, Tori Roloff is excited that baby Jackson has a good candidate for a future best friend, even if he “doesn’t know it yet,” while Jacob Mueller and his wife Destiney have a new addition to their “Mueller Army.” Of course, it’s impossible to tell whether baby J and the Muellers’ baby boy will ultimately end up as best buds, but the yet-unnamed Mueller offspring isn’t the only newborn or soon-to-be-born little tyke whom Zach and Tori are playfully hoping would become a part of their first son’s life.

Earlier this month, Zach and Tori Roloff, with baby Jackson Roloff as their “third wheel,” attended a gender reveal party for their friends Dan and Erica. With Zach correctly guessing that their friends’ soon-to-be-born baby is a girl, Tori shared a video on Instagram, teasing that the child just might end up as baby J’s “future wife.”

Little People, Big World fans, what do you think of Tori Roloff’s idea that baby Jackson might have a future best bud in Jacob and Destiney Mueller’s newborn son?

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]