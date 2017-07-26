Celine Dion Rumored To Be Dating 32-Year-Old Backup Dancer, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Singer Responds

Celine Dion was rumored to be dating again, and her supposed new beau has been identified as Pepe Munoz, her backup dancer. The two were always seen together at many social events, and they seem to enjoy each other’s company.

Likewise, although Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz started working together not long ago, they are now being suspected of being romantically involved. Many of their photos while in Paris were posted on social media and immediately sparked rumors.

Another time they were seen together was at the Giambattista Valli fashion show. Apparently, Munoz accompanied Celine to the event, and since he is also a fashion illustrator, he took the chance to sketch some of the styles showed on the runway.

The singer was also spotted having a good time with Munoz just last Friday. The pair turned heads as they left the Royal Monceau Hotel and had dinner at the Maison Blanche Restaurant.

The Connection

During his interview with Vogue, Munoz narrated how he and Celine Dion came to work together. He said that about a month ago, he was contacted by the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s personal assistant and was told that they are looking for a dancer who can participate in her concert tour.

“I said ‘yes,’ of course, then rapidly went to the gym to start doing sit-ups,” Munoz said.

Soon after, for three consecutive nights, he and Dion rehearsed their choreography non-stop. The backup dancer has only good things to say after meeting the singer. Munoz said that Celine made him feel like he belongs to the family and is really part of the group.

In response to the rumors, Celine Dion reiterated that she is still single and has never been in any relationship since her husband, Rene Angelil, passed away in January of last year.

Further, TMZ also debunked the dating rumors by stating that Dion and Munoz are only inseparable on stage. According to the publication, sources told them that the pair’s relationship is totally platonic.

Meanwhile, Celine Dion’s international summer tour will continue with stops in Europe. She is set to return to U.K. at the end of July and will hold shows in several cities, including London, Leeds, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

