WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal To Retain WWE Championship Against John Cena At ‘Summerslam 2017’

WWE Summerslam 2017 is almost upon us, and WWE rumors are emerging with several possible outcomes for the greatest PPV event of the summer. At Battleground 2017, Jinder Mahal retained his Championship with the help of The Singh Brother and The Great Khali. John Cena also won his Flag match against Rusev.

It was speculated that both Jinder Mahal and John Cena would move on from their rivalry against Randy Orton and Rusev, respectively. Those rumors were corroborated as John Cena interrupted Jinder Mahal’s victory address on SmackDown Live and expressed his intentions to face Jinder Mahal at Summerslam.

However, Daniel Bryan intervened and set-up a No. 1 contender match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura next week on SmackDown Live. WWE rumors suggest that John Cena will emerge victorious from that match to face Jinder Mahal at Summerslam 2017, as reported by Cageside Seats. It is almost certain that John Cena will win next week to become the No.1 contender.

Jinder Mahal, on the other hand, is expected to retain the WWE Championship at Summerslam 2017. It was earlier reported that WWE would keep the title on Jinder Mahal until the WWE tour of India. The officials are keen to see Jinder Mahal participate in India as the WWE Champion. Return of The Great Khali is also seen as a means to boost Jinder Mahal’s following in India.

WWE rumors further indicate the babyface who wins the title from Jinder Mahal will soon lose it to Baron Corbin, as reported by Sportskeeda. The Lone Wolf is expected to get another big push after his Money In The Bank victory. This title change is not expected anytime before September or even a little later than that.

John Cena is set to create history when he wins his 17th WWE Championship title. It is highly unlikely that the officials will go with a short title reign for John Cena. Earlier WWE rumors hinted at a feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns, as reported by Inquisitr. A few recent tweets by both the superstars also indicate a rivalry that may arrive shortly.

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Pride…always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for… #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

In a recent interview, Jinder Mahal had expressed his desire to partner with The Great Khali in tag team match against a few superstars. It remains to be seen how the creative writers use Great Khali in the run up to the Summerslam 2017.

At least for now, it appears that John Cena will face Jinder Mahal at Summerslam 2017 and Mahal will emerge victorious. WWE Fans, do you think John Cena will lose to Jinder Mahal? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]