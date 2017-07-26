Teen Father Abandons His Two-Week-Old Baby Boy In A Parking Lot

What was meant to be an ordinary day in the life of baby Jesse Mitchell, turned into a nightmare after his father, Daniel Mitchell, allegedly intentionally left him in a sweltering parking lot and drove away.

The 18-year-old Mitchell was caught on a surveillance camera abandoning his 16-day-old son in the car park of Sunset Shopping Center in Suisun City, California. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

The surveillance footage shows Mitchell exiting the driver’s side of a Toyota Corolla, and then proceeds to retrieve his son – strapped into a car seat – from the backseat. Mitchell then casually places his baby boy on the ground and immediately drives away.

According to FOX40, customers at J’s Barber Shop saw the abandoned car seat after Mitchell drove away. Erick Keeton, the owner of the barber shop, quickly went to investigate and was surprised to find an infant in the carrier.

Keeton rescued baby Jesse and gave him shelter in the shade, after which he called local authorities to report the incident. According to Keeton, the baby seemed to be healthy and stable when he was discovered.

“I noticed he had his binky, he was wrapped up in a blanket. He had a diaper on and he appeared to be fine. His tongue was a little white, maybe like he just had a bottle recently.”

Despite the Barber’s assessment, little Jesse Mitchell was rushed to the hospital and was declared to be in a critical condition. As of Tuesday, baby Mitchell was still in a poor state, and Doctors have not been able to confirm the cause of the infant’s predicament.

Meanwhile, not long after abandoning his child, Daniel Mitchell was involved in a collision but fled the scene. However, law enforcement officers were able to track Daniel down to arrest him. The father had sustained injuries and was treated at a nearby medical facility.

Officers brought charges of probable cause for child endangerment and abandonment against Mitchell while he was being attended to by Doctors.

Mitchell was also accused of committing a felony while on bail and possession of what was suspected to be cocaine. According to authorities at the Suisun City Police Department, Daniel Mitchell was arrested on June 27 in connection with a robbery on Gray Hawk Lane.

Baby Jesse’s mother, Kalon Mitchell, was not aware of Daniel’s plans and was very distressed when she discovered what had happened to their child. After being interviewed by police, it was decided that no charges would be brought against Kalon.

Kalon posted an image on her Facebook profile, calling on her friends to “pray for my son.”

According to Daniel Mitchell’s social media profiles, he works as a cashier at a local Hollister clothing store.

Bail was set at $500,000, and Mr. Mitchell will appear in court on Wednesday.

The Suisun City Police Department has confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Members of the public with more information about this case have been urged to call Detective Sousa at 421-7361. Information can also be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at 644-7867.

[Featured Images by Kalon Mitchell and Daniel Mitchell/Facebook]