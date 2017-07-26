Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Crushing On Charlize Theron: Elsa Pataky Angry By Flirty Comments, Divorce Ahead?

Chris Hemsworth’s suggestive comments about Charlize Theron has his wife, Elsa Pataky, feeling beyond uncomfortable, it’s been reported.

According to the Australian NW magazine, Chris Hemsworth seems to find it rather hard not to give compliments about his former co-star in interviews, even when her name is never mentioned.

A source claims that it’s not uncommon for Chris Hemsworth to gush about how amazing it is to work with Charlize, before commenting on her incredible acting skills and how diverse she can be when it comes to the characters she plays.

Of course, those kinds of comments wouldn’t seem bothersome to fans, but to Elsa Pataky, she’s said to be annoyed that Chris Hemsworth can never contain his feelings about Charlize, and it’s becoming a problem.

Just a few weeks back, Hemsworth gave his thumbs up to see Theron go on to play James Bond in the near future, praising the actress for her incredible combat skills and undeniable talent when it comes to embracing a certain role.

From what Chris Hemsworth has said, he definitely believes that his former co-star would do the character proud.

Again, however, according to NW magazine, Elsa is frustrated by the consistent compliments her husband has been making about Theron, it’s been claimed.

If she didn’t know any better, she would think he is indirectly flirting with her, and the supposed fact that he keeps mentioning her name in interviews suggests that he is definitely attracted to her.

One source explained that “if Chris [Hemsworth] is smart, he’ll stop talking Charlize up in public,” because it’ll only be a matter of time before Elsa will make it known that she’s not happy with the comments, Celeb Dirty Laundry quotes the outlet saying.

Band of misfits #thorragnarok #marvel @taikawaititi @tessamaethompson @markruffalo #cateblanchett #jeffgoldblum #karlurban #rachelhouse A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

The insider concluded by saying that if Charlize and Chris Hemsworth are working together and the actor happens to praise the actress, that’s totally understandable, but to consistently mention her names at times where he’s not even asked about her is questionable.

My wife @elsapatakyconfidential gave a great talk today on behavior A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

From the look of things, Chris Hemsworth would want to stop complimenting Charlize on all of her movies, acting skills, good looks, and honorable talent, for it seems as if Elsa is beginning to feel concerned about it.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]