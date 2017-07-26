Tom Hiddleston Allegedly Avoids Fans At Comic-Con To Avoid Taylor Swift Breakup Questions?

Tom Hiddleston reportedly avoided fans at Comic-Con in fear that he was going to be bombarded with questions about his former relationship with Taylor Swift.

It seemed clear that Tom Hiddleston didn’t want to address anything regarding his personal life, Celeb Dirty Laundry claims, especially when it comes to questions about the people he’s dated in the past.

The actor showed up to the event in support of the forthcoming superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok, which hits cinemas later this year.

And while all seemed well during the press conference, while other co-stars were engaging with reporters for interviews, Tom Hiddleston gave the impression he wanted to part of any of it.

To him, it seemed almost unavoidable to not be asked about Taylor since Tom Hiddleston has never addressed why the twosome broke up in the first place. It would have been his first time clearing the air.

But since it’s almost been a year since Tom Hiddleston and Swift broke up, there seems no reason for the Hollywood star to open old wounds, if one was to believe their relationship ended on a sour note.

At the time that the duo started dating, many were convinced that the romance was a PR stunt to promote Tom’s forthcoming film projects at the time, with one source claiming he used the relationship to further his chances to become the next James Bond.

That ended up being far from the case — Tom Hiddleston was not cast as James Bond, and oddly enough, just weeks later, his romance with Swift ends.

Regardless of whether it was a coincidence or not that the romance fell flat right after it was said that Hiddleston would not be landing the role of a lifetime, Tom moved on with his life and so did Taylor.

In November 2014, @voteroberts sent me an artist's rendering of a frame he wanted to capture in Kong: Skull Island. Two and a half years later, we brought it to life. We call it "Gas Mask Samurai". #kongskullisland A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Considering that Tom Hiddleston was surrounded by die-hard fans of the Marvel franchise, he seems to have known that questions regarding his superstar ex-girlfriend would have been brought up by the teenage demographic.

We had such fun in Tokyo introducing #kongskullisland. My first time in Japan. Thank you to everyone who came out to say hello! A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

And knowing that he’s moved on with his life while Taylor is now said to be dating Joe Alwyn, there seems no reason as to why Tom Hiddleston would want to revisit the past for no reason other than to cause controversy.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]