Mother Charged With Murder: Six-Month-Old Baby Not Fed For 2 Days, Left In Apartment With No Air Conditioning

Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson, 22, has been charged with the murder of her six-month-old son, Noah Johnson. He allegedly was not fed for two days and was left in an apartment with no air conditioning.

According to WOKV, the mother brought her son to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on July 19. Noah Johnson was already dead upon arrival. Police said that by the time Johnson brought her son to the hospital, he had already been dead “for some time.”

On Monday, Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson was charged with murder and child abuse, both in the first-degree. She reportedly did not feed him for two days. She also left him strapped in a car seat in their apartment with no air conditioning. The 22-year-old told Wyoming, Michigan police that she was Noah’s sole caregiver in the days before his death. She also claimed that she came home several times a day during the time he was deprived of food.

Johnson also has a 2-year-old daughter. On Friday, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services took custody of the little girl.

According to MLive, the arrest affidavit states that Noah’s mother intentionally and knowingly deprived Noah by not feeding him since Monday morning. It was confirmed in the affidavit that for the days Johnson was gone, the baby was buckled in his car seat on an upper floor of an apartment. The residence either did not have air conditioning or it was not turned on.

According to Kent County jail records, Johnson was also accused of embezzling. The Detroit Free Press reported that the charge is from 2016 and at the time of her arrest for murder, Johnson was on probation.

The suspect’s Facebook page indicates she might have been experiencing relationship problems. After the news of Noah’s death went national, people commented on her post with anger, confusion, and frustration. Several months earlier, she posted a picture of her two children, calling them her prince and princess. People have also expressed their rage over Noah’s death in the comments section of that social media post.

Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Noah Johnson. She was denied bond and remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 2 for a probable cause hearing. Another court date was set for August 9, which will be for a preliminary exam.

[Featured Image by Kent County Correctional Facility]