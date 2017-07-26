Chester Bennington’s 911 Call Released, Housekeeper Wailed In Chilling Audio: ‘He’s Been Hanging’

Following the tragic death of Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, authorities released the chilling 911 call audio made by the rock star’s driver, moments after his housekeeper discovered his lifeless body.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles police released the tape of a 911 call in the wake of Bennington’s death. In the audio clip obtained and posted by TMZ, Chester’s driver made a calm yet terrifying call to report the Linkin Park frontman’s suicide.

During the 911 call, the unnamed man can be heard talking on the line with a lady dispatcher. Apparently, the driver arrived at Chester’s house to pick up the singer for a scheduled photo shoot.

However, upon his arrival, he saw Chester’s housekeeper crying hysterically near the door. The frantic woman told the driver that Bennington hanged himself inside the house.

The driver, who didn’t even make it out of his car, immediately called 911 and relayed the tragic incident. As the driver calmly talked to the dispatcher, the distressed housekeeper can be heard crying and screaming in the background as she made a separate call to inform Chester’s wife, Talinda Bentley.

The 911 call audio, which was over two minutes long, also revealed that Bennington has been hanging for hours before the housekeeper discovered his body, adding that the singer was already cold when he was found.

Check out part of the transcript and the chilling 911 call audio below:

“Hi there, I’m working, I’m a driver. I just got to the location and his housekeeper came out and said that he, unfortunately, killed himself. I haven’t seen him, I’m sitting in the car. I asked, I said, ‘Is he cold, is he warm?’ And she said, ‘No, he’s dead, he’s been hanging. She’s on the phone with his wife right now.”

It can be recalled that the Linkin Park vocalist committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, on Thursday morning. Reports revealed that Chester was found suspended from a bedroom door by his housekeeper and was pronounced dead at 9:08 a.m.

Authorities had a thorough investigation of Chester’s untimely death, adding that its cause would not be fully determined until an autopsy and toxicology reports were done.

And just recently, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office finally confirmed that Chester’s cause of death was indeed suicide, announcing that the case is closed.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Chester and his long-time friend Chris Cornell might be buried next to each other. According to reports, the burial spot next to the Soundgarden vocalist is still available, sparking hopes that Bennington will be put to rest right next to him. The management of the cemetery reportedly expects Chester’s family to purchase it soon.

However, the Bennington family has yet to make any announcements about Chester’s burial. It remains unclear whether or not they intend to bury him next to Chris as well.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]