Arizona Father Arrested: Left Daughter In Desert With No Shoes Or Water

Christopher Charles Watson, 28, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on July 22. The Kingman, Arizona man left his 10-year-old daughter out in the scorching desert without any water or shoes. He also bit her hand and caused the child to hit her head when he drove away.

According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned resident saw a young girl crying as she was walking on the hot asphalt with no shoes on. After approaching the girl and finding out that her father left her, she took the child to her house and called the police. At the time that the call was made, it was 91 degrees outside.

Police spoke to the 10-year-old girl, who said her father, Christopher Watson, drove her out to the desert and forced her out of his truck. When she went to reach for the door handle, Watson sped away and the child ended up hitting her head. The victim reported walking toward the street when the concerned citizen approached her.

Deputies noticed the child had a bite mark on her hand. The girl said that her father bit her. She complained of pain in her head and neck. Authorities arranged for her to be transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

After finding out where the victim lived, investigators were informed that the child moved into the area approximately three weeks ago with her brother and father. At around 11 a.m., Christopher Watson was woken up from a nap and deputies could smell alcohol on his breath. When asked about his daughter, Watson claimed they were having an ongoing argument and he took her for a car ride to calm her down.

Once in the desert, the suspect dragged his daughter from the passenger seat across his lap and out of the driver side door. He confessed to leaving her in the desert with no water and without shoes.

Christopher Charles Watson claimed he went back 15 minutes later to get his child, but couldn’t find her. He was arrested and charged with child abuse per domestic violence, which is a felony. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail and the Department of Child Safety took custody of the victim and her 9-year-old brother.

