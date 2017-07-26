‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Health Deteriorates, Billy Steps Up, Phyllis Left In The Lurch

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) health takes a dangerous turn. Following the accident in which she fell and bumped her head, she collapsed in an elevator and ended up in the hospital. However, Billy runs to his wife, leaving Phyllis in the lurch.

Victoria’s health began declining after she hit her head during a fight with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

After Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) successful performance at the MS charity concert, Abby confronted Victoria and the two engaged into another session of unhealthy sibling rivalry. Abby whined that she’d had enough of Victoria treating her like a “six-year-old,” and Victoria answered flippantly, with a hand on her hip, that if Abby did not want to be treated like a child then she should stop acting like one.

“I am sick of you treating me like I’m six years old!”

Abby was holding a glass of champagne at the time, and she expressed her feeling of frustration with Victoria’s offhandedness by throwing the content of her glass in her face.

Abby’s action caused Victoria to fall and bump her head.

Later, when Abby was apologizing for her conduct, Victoria could hear ringing in her ears. She was also aware of a partial loss of hearing.

Although Victoria began having strange symptoms after her fall, she ignored the symptoms until she collapsed in the elevator.

Victoria’s symptoms include headaches, fogginess, and eventually fainting in the elevator, according to Soap Hub. The sudden dangerous turn in her health finally convinces the busy business executive that she needs to seek medical help.

She fears that she might have delayed seeing her doctor for too long and that her condition might have deteriorated further during the time. The thought makes her terrified of what hospital test results might show.

However, Victoria will not be alone in her trial. Fans have speculated since Victoria began showing strange symptoms after the nasty fall that her illness could be what finally brings Billy Abbot (Jason Thompson) back into her life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy learns about Victoria’s illness. He rushes to her side to give support and offer the help she needs to pull through.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that her reconnection with Billy as a result of illness will provide the opportunity to heal the rift between the couple. But the circumstances will also threaten Billy’s relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Fans will, of course, point out that it was Victoria who rejected Billy in the first place, despite his efforts to prove that he cares. When Billy tried to talk to Victoria about her teenage son Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu), Victoria rebuffed him, saying that it was none of his business. But even after the rejection, Billy still tried to help.

Phyllis was able exploit the opening provided to rekindle her relationship with Billy. It seems, however, that Billy sees his relationship with Phyllis only as a stopgap, until Victoria returns to her senses. Phyllis also understands that she will never be first in Billy’s life and that he will dump her immediately Victoria flashes the green light.

Phyllis, therefore, recognizes the danger that Victoria’s illness poses to her relationship with Billy. Billy’s dedication to his ex-wife in her hour of need would jeopardize her relationship with him. She understands that she can’t compete with Victoria for Billy’s attention in the circumstances.

Ironically, she was the one who discovered Victoria lying unconscious in the elevator.

It remains to be seen how Phyllis handles the situation. Would she try to hold herself in check or would she give free rein to her feelings of insecurity about her relationship with Billy? Would Phyllis allow jealousy to get the better of her and make her act against her better judgment in a way that hastens the collapse of her relationship with Billy?

