‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Head Writer Teases ‘Ericole’, Does Photo Hint Rekindled Eric And Nicole Romance?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from new head writer Ron Carlivati tease there might be an “Ericole” reconciliation in the near future. Should fans expect Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) to rekindle their former romance after she read his secret letters?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Yesterday on Twitter, the new Days Of Our Lives head writer gave a teaser that had “Ericole” fans excited. He pondered whether Eric and Nicole would come together. He posted a photo of the former couple standing close with their foreheads touching and eyes closed.

It seems like things might be headed in that direction. On the most recent episode of DOOL, Nicole found Eric’s secret letters. She demanded that he allow her to read them. At first, he resisted and didn’t want her to read them. Eventually, Eric let his former flame go over the pile of letters that were addressed to her.

After all those months of her being angry with Eric Brady, it appears that Nicole’s heart began to soften. She realized that the ex-priest actually did feel remorse over killing Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Of course, fans knew this already, but Nicole didn’t realize the depths of Eric’s pain.

Recently, Greg Vaughan posted on his Escapex app that it was the beginning of Eric’s journey on Days Of Our Lives. He posted a picture of a huge pile of scripts. It indicated that Eric was going to be part of some major storylines in the next few weeks.

After it was announced that Ron Carlivati was taking over the head writing duties, fans began tweeting their hopes for the soap opera. There were many requests for Eric and Nicole to find their way back to each other. At the time, it seemed like an impossible task. However, based on yesterday’s episode, Carlivati may have found a way to bring these two closer together.

As for Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) jealousy, does he have reason to be concerned? Even though Eric and Nicole were affected by Halo when they kissed, viewers need to remember what Halo does to a person. It does not cause them to do anything out of the ordinary. Instead, it heightens the desires that are already in their hearts. That means that on some level, even subconsciously, Eric and Nicole must still have feelings for one another.

What do you think of the photo that Ron Carlivati shared on Twitter? Are you interested in another “Ericole” romance? Should Eric and Nicole get back together on Days Of Our Lives?

