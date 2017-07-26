‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 7 On Two-Week Hiatus

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 will not be airing for the next two weeks. This week, Shark Week takes the show’s timeslot while Discovery has a special Naked and Afraid and Darkness event on August 2.

Shark Week is a week-long event that happens every year, featuring shark-based TV programs. It is created by Tom Golden at the Discovery Channel. This year, Shark Week Season 29 kicks off on Sunday, July 23. One of the programs featured 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in a race against a great white shark.

The Discovery Channel also announced a two-night event on August 2 and 3, featuring special episodes of Naked and Afraid and its new survival show, Darkness. As the Inquisitr previously reported, fans will be able to watch YouTube star Corey Williams and pro surfer Anastasia Ashley on August 2 at 9 p.m. as they try to survive in the wild for 14 days. Then a special finale episode will be aired on August 3.

The debut of Darkness will follow at 10 p.m. The new show puts three participants inside underground systems in pitch black, depriving them their sense of sight. Their goal is to find each other and work together as a team to get back to the light. They are given six days to complete the task, otherwise, they would be pulled out. Six days is the maximum amount of time a person can endure being deprived a sense before they lose their mind, according to experts, per People.

Meanwhile, Alaskan Bush People will return on its original timeslot on August 9 at 9 p.m. Hopefully, the two-week hiatus would give the production ample time to work on the new footages, instead of rehashing old ones from the previous seasons. Fans have been wondering how Ami Brown is currently doing.

Last week, the Alaskan Bush People’s new episode reveals the treatment plan for Ami after she was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer. According to executive producer Sheila McCormack, Ami would have to undergo radiation treatment five days a week for six weeks. After the radiation, she would undergo chemotherapy for four hours once a week. Matt’s accident in Browntown was also featured in the recent episode of Alaskan Bush People titled “Weight of the Pack.”

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]